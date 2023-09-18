The Big Picture Simon Pegg and Neil Gaiman star in Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, a film based on a true story from the 1930s about a family who believed their farmhouse was inhabited by a talking goose named Gef.

Nandor Fodor, played by Pegg, is a paranormal psychologist investigating the claims of the family. Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd also star in the film.

Nandor Fodor, the real-life parapsychologist, was known for his work in paranormal and psychical research. He immigrated to the US in the 1920s and authored numerous books on the subject. The film will be available on digital from September 19th.

The clip shows Pegg arriving at a farm where the verbose bird appears to have gone missing, and offers a look at the slightly odd surroundings that Nandor finds himself in.

The movie certainly might have drawn inspiration from a factual account dating back to the 1930s in Britain. During that time, the Irving family firmly believed that their farmhouse was inhabited by a chatty goose named Gef. This intriguing occurrence piqued the interest of numerous paranormal researchers who visited the island. The movie offers a dramatised portrayal of these historical events.

Pegg, of course, plays the titular role alongside Minnie Driver, Nandor's friend and loyal assistant who believes Gef is absolutely real. Christopher Lloyd plays Dr. Harry Price, Nandor’s fellow paranormal investigator, Gaiman as the talking goose, and Edmund Kingsley as illusionist Harry Houdini. Further rounding off the cast are Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle, Drew Moerlin, and Jessica Balmer.

Who was Nandor Fodor?

Nandor Fodor was a Hungarian-American parapsychologist and author known for his work in the field of paranormal research and psychical research. He was born on April 13, 1895, in Beregszász, Austria-Hungary (now Berehove, Ukraine), and died on May 17, 1964, in London, England. Fodor is best known for his investigations into paranormal phenomena and his contributions to the study of psychic abilities.

Fodor's interest in the paranormal began early in his life, and he went on to study psychology and philosophy at the University of Budapest. He immigrated to the United States in the 1920s and became involved in the field of parapsychology. Fodor was a prolific writer and researcher, and he authored numerous books and articles on topics related to the paranormal.

