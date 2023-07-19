Simon Pegg is hot off the heels of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and already on to his next feature. A surreal new trailer for his upcoming movie Nandor Fodor and the Talking Goose has been released. Pegg plays the titular American parapsychologist while Neil Gaiman voices the talking goose in question. The trailer, which offered a glimpse of this fantastical world, will also be screened at the Legion M booth at the San Diego Comic-Con

The clip introduces Pegg as Fodor, a self-acclaimed non-skeptic who is roped into a case of a family that lives on the Isle of Man and claims “a talking mongoose lives in their barn,” and its name is Jeff. As Fodor visits the family and tries to demystify the claims about the talking goose, the mystery deepens, and he finally gets a chance to “see” the creature finally. The trailer creates a fun, atmosphere, full of twists and comedic moments.

What to Expect from Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose?

The feature is possibly based on a true story as in 1930s Britain, the Irving family was convinced that their farmhouse was inhibited by a talking goose named Jeff. This phenomenon attracted several psychic investigators to the island back in the day and the upcoming movie presents a dramatization of the events.

Image via Saban FIlms

The movie is directed and written by Adam Sigal and has a stacked star cast featuring Pegg as Nandor Fodor, who has come to the island to investigate, Minnie Driver as Anne his friend/assistant who we see in the trailer believes Jeff is real. Christopher Lloyd plays Dr. Harry Price, Nandor’s fellow paranormal investigator, Gaiman as the talking goose, and Edmund Kingsley as illusionist Harry Houdini. Further rounding off the cast are Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle, Drew Moerlin, and Jessica Balmer.

With an impeccable star cast that does not miss a beat in the trailer and the intriguing premise of the age-old mystery, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose feels like another English classic with dry humor and a thrilling plot. The feature is produced by Sasha Yelaun, Dominic Burns, Karl Hall, and Matt Williams. While DJ McPherson, Drew Moerlin, Michael Breen, Peter C. Cubba, and Chelsea Newell, along with Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck of Umbrelic Entertainment executive produce. Clare Bateman-King has co-produced the feature.

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose will be released in theaters on September 1. You can check out the new trailer down below.