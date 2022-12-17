Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny.Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu’s feature directorial debut, is the story of Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese woman seeking a better life for herself and her son in America. She is hired as a nanny for Rose (Rose Decker), the daughter of wealthy couple Amy (Michelle Monaghan) and Adam (Morgan Spector). But it’s not long before Aisha’s dream of reuniting with her beloved son, Lamine (Jahleel Kamara), gets further from her grasp, before being dashed for good.

Aisha’s story will be familiar to many — migrant workers are essential to society, but we hear about the trials of immigrant life every day, especially with regard to lax labor laws, the lack of protection and security, and the cycle of poverty. Aisha isn’t able to escape the horrors of this reality, so what was the point of the fictional horrors of the film?

Aisha’s Story Reflects Real Stories

In her home country, Aisha was a teacher, but she can’t get a job in the same field when she moves to New York. She’s behind on rent, and she desperately misses her son, who she can’t afford to bring over to the U.S. yet. Aisha’s decision to migrate is two-fold; she had been groomed by a powerful man leading to the birth of her son. To protect him and herself, Aisha makes the difficult decision to leave Lamine in the care of her cousin while she moves to New York. Aisha also wants a better life and future for her son, so she falls into the trap of believing she’ll find that in America.

Aisha’s feeling of loss and distance is all-encompassing in the film. She looks forward to her brief video calls with Lamine every night; she caresses the photo she has of him, occasionally singing a lullaby that the boy cannot hear. Aisha’s experience is a painful reminder of the sacrifices many people have to make, especially women, who move to countries far away from their families and children, all in the hope of securing a future for their families. Like Aisha, many of these immigrant workers are unable to find jobs in their fields, due to arbitrary rules about qualifications, native experience, or language barriers. Aisha is very obviously overqualified for her role as a nanny but instead of her employers finding her a suitable job, she is then exploited into becoming Rose’s caretaker, her French tutor, and the housekeeper.

Like Aisha, many workers have a poorer quality of life after immigrating, living in less-than-ideal residences. Aisha lives in a small room but has an ensuite, and her landlord is a kindly Black woman. But her working conditions aren’t great either. Amy and Adam have a stunning apartment, but the room set aside for Aisha is decrepit and full of black mold. Like many international workers, she is paid under the table, so there’s little-to-no recourse when payments are delayed or missed, which happens frustratingly often. These are circumstances Aisha faces on a constant basis because Adam is never home, and Amy doesn’t respect Aisha’s time. Amy comes home late or drunk and forgets to pay Aisha when she’s worked overtime. Aisha keeps a detailed timesheet, and despite that, she isn’t given her due. There’s even a moment when Adam kisses Aisha after she’s been emotionally vulnerable with him, but Jusu is smart enough not to push that trope further. However, in the real world, domestic workers do face the threat of sexual assault from their employers and have nowhere to turn to for help.

It's bad enough when one isn’t paid on time, but Aisha has a deadline. She wants to celebrate her son’s birthday with him, finally together in America, but she can’t do that if she can’t collect enough money to fly him and her cousin to her. She willingly works the long hours, and even admits that "they [her employers] own" her, so she has no life outside work, because it means she’ll be with Lamine soon.

But Aisha’s efforts to be firm with her employers come to naught because in the end. Lamine drowns in a freak accident and dies before Aisha can see him again. Her cousin even blames Aisha by saying if she hadn’t delayed their flight plan the accident wouldn’t have happened. But Aisha didn’t have the money to buy the tickets, because her employers didn’t pay her. It’s a domino affect that leads to unbearable tragedy for Aisha. It almost seems cruel that up until that final revelation, Aisha had been haunted by visions and hallucinations that could have cost her her job.

The Horror is Superfluous in the Face of Reality

Nanny is very much a horror film, with several hallmarks of the genre pervading the narrative, including mirror reflections, eerie lighting, and a few jump scares. Since Jusu also wrote the script for the film, alongside directing it, she brings a new dynamic to the horror by introducing figures from African mythos. But while unique and refreshing, the horror grates against the strong storytelling. Aisha has nightmares about water and drowning, which foreshadow Lamine’s death, but these moments aren’t an integrated part of the narrative. She is also haunted by mystical figures from African folklore like Mami Wata and Anansi the Spider, and one can’t help but wonder why? What has Aisha done wrong in her life to be treated so cruelly and violently by them?

Aisha tells the story of Anansi to Rose, which is how the figure enters the story. There’s a prolonged scene when Aisha is seemingly fighting and attempting to drown Anansi, but realizes, in the nick of time, that she's actually drowning Rose. Rose believes it’s because Lamine is jealous of Rose and her connection with Aisha. Nothing happens with this revelation, because we never see Lamine’s point of view. And there are surprisingly no consequences for Aisha’s attempt to drown Rose, since she isn’t summarily fired from her job. Diegetically, the scene has no impact other than to horrify Aisha and the audience.

Aisha learns about Mami Wata from Kathleen (Leslie Uggams), the grandmother of Aisha’s love interest Malik (Sinqua Walls). But the scene feels like exposition, and Mami Wata never transcends beyond being an omen for what’s to come. Aisha certainly doesn’t pick up on the impending doom of her son’s death, and neither does the audience.

While Jusu builds on a mythos some may be unfamiliar with, these characters are unnecessary in this story, because Aisha is living a very real horror — the broken American Dream. Aisha is a woman who has already been taken advantage of in her youth, who’s had to give up being with her son for nearly a year, so she can afford him a great life. She’s had to take up a nanny job when she was a teacher back home. She is underpaid and has virtually no life outside her work because she never knows when she’ll be relieved from duty.

The horror also ties into the ambiguous ending of the film, which is told in the style of a fever dream. Aisha is drowning, figuratively and literally, after the death of her son, but we then learn that she is pregnant with a child with Malik. She is ready to start a new life, in America; and yet, without Lamine, Aisha is not living a dream, but rather a waking nightmare.

Not all migrant stories are the same, but the plight of domestic workers like Aisha in Western nations has not been talked about enough. Contemporary stories on the themes of displacement and the American Dream like Minari and Nomadland are particularly resonant because they remain grounded in the tangible issues that people face. A film like Nanny can start a new conversation, but it undersells the power of its central commentary by leaning into the genre because what the horror in Nanny does is detract from that realism. After all, what could be a worse horror than a broken dream and the senseless loss of a loved one?