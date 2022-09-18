Looking for a genre director on the rise in a big way? Let me direct you to Nanny helmer, Nikyatu Jusu. Not only is her feature directorial debut getting showered in praise on the festival circuit, but she’s also got her next production lined up with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal.

Nanny stars Anna Diop as Aisha, a woman from Senegal working as a nanny in New York City. Initially, Aisha sees hope in her new position caring for the daughter of Michelle Monaghan’s type-A working mom, especially because that gig will help her earn the money necessary to bring her own son, Lamine, over to the states. However, soon after starting the job, Aisha finds her world crumbling as she’s haunted by a violent presence that threatens to destroy her American dream.

With Nanny celebrating its international premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Jusu, Diop, Monaghan, and Sinqua Walls who plays Malik, a building doorman Aisha develops a relationship with, all swung by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss their experience making the film which is due out on Prime Video on December 16th.

After seeing the finished film, it came as a shock to learn that there was a point in the writing process when Jusu decided to leave her Nanny script behind. Why exactly did she push pause and then what inspired her to get back to it? As Jusu explained, it was more about the immense challenge of getting a film off than ground than anything.

“I stopped writing for my sanity because, you know, sometimes financing is such a soul-sapping process of figuring out which feature is gonna get the money first. I always say that this wasn't my first feature idea. This was the first one that got money to be made. And so, you know, you throw a few things at the wall and you hope something sticks, and this was the one that stuck.”

Now that the film is complete and set for a December release, looking back, is there anything about Nanny that now makes Jusu grateful it wound up being her first feature screenplay to score that green light?

“It's the big little film that could so it's super ambitious and my other ideas are even more ambitious. So in retrospect, I understand why they didn't go first. So I'm glad that I was able to have this learning curve, especially with VFX. This is a whole separate realm from straightforward drama.”

Straightforward, traditional, or any similar descriptor isn’t a word you can apply to what Jusu achieves with Nanny, and that’s part of the reason why Monaghan was so drawn to the project. “I had never read anything like this before.” Monaghan continued:

“We're telling a story about an undocumented immigrant and we're seeing the film through her eyes, through her perspective, and I had never read anything that kind of had my brain spinning in terms of [creativity], in terms of what genre it was. It was like an internal drama, but then it was an external drama, and then it became very confronting for me as a white woman and that is when I went, ‘Okay, I'm uncomfortable here. I need to dig deeper on this.’ I have goosebumps actually just recalling that moment. When I watched Nikyatu’s Suicide by Sunlight, her wonderful short film, I went, ‘Holy shit. I have to do this. I have to meet her,’ and we met on Zoom and we were really taken with each other. I just knew this was a filmmaker I was going to be so excited to collaborate [with], that I was going to learn so much from, not just creatively but personally. And we did. Nikyatu created such a beautiful space for us to develop the characters in such a free and vulnerable way. The film is filled with a lot of subtext as you well know and I think that's why it's gonna get under a lot of people's skin. But to be able to do that in such a comfortable and vulnerable way as we did in our rehearsal process was really, really special.”

Given that Nanny marks Jusu’s feature directorial debut, she’s already got her next project lined up, and there will likely be many more to come, I asked the cast what it is about Jusu’s work as an actor’s director that they’re most excited for other actors to get to experience in the future. Diop jumped right in:

"She's so giving. She wiped the snot out of my nose in the middle of a take because she didn't want me to have to leave or blow or do anything. [Laughs] I adore her. I love her. I admire her. I'm in awe of her. She's giving, she cares about her actors. She made space for rehearsal, she made space for us on the days to speak about and explore, and she would encourage us to ad lib if [it] felt necessary. And she has no ego about what it takes to make the most authentic thing.”

One of many ways you can see that authenticity leaping off the screen in Nanny? Through Malik’s relationship with his grandmother played by Leslie Uggams. Walls explained how his own connection with his grandmother influenced what we see in the film:

“That was something that was really special to me, and Nikyatu and I talked about that. That's a lot of art imitating life. Anyone who knows me personally [or] has listened to me speak knows how close I am with my grandmother. I speak to my grandmother every other day. When I'm going through really major life choices and looking for life advice I call [her]. I literally called her this week to ask [about] a decision about something that was going on in my life. So I think that connectivity of someone who was so maternal for him was the one thing, and I think she guides the character in the movie, the character of Malik, through the movie, through understanding his process and understanding the elements of the universe that exists beyond his own understanding, which gives him an ability to understand certain aspects of what Anna’s character is going through as well. But I think that was her pivotal position, and just being that matriarch that just guides him along the journey.”

Looking for more from Jusu, Diop, Monaghan, and Walls on the making of Nanny? Be sure to check out our full TIFF 2022 conversation in the video interview at the top of this article! Also, look out for Nanny when it arrives on Prime Video on December 16th.

