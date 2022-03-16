Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film Nanny has been acquired by horror aficionados Blumhouse and streaming juggernaut Prime Video. Along with winning the top honor at the celebrated film festival, the feature's writer and director, Nikyatu Jusu, garnered endless amounts of critical praise for her work behind the horror flick.

In Nanny, Us and Titans star, Anna Diop stars as a Senegalese immigrant. Living in New York City and attempting to get her foot in the door with the hopes of starting a new life, the woman works for an Upper East Side family, taking care of their child. During her employment under the family, secrets begin to surface that make her question the ideals of the American dream she once held dear. Alongside Diop, the cast of Nanny includes Michelle Monaghan (The Craft: Legacy), Sinqua Walls (Resort to Love), Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age), and Rose Decker (Mare of Easttown).

In the deal, Blumhouse and Prime Video plan to make the film available on the streaming service allowing countless subscribers to watch the critically acclaimed piece. In a statement released with the news, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, Jason Blum, said they were "proud" to have been able to add Nanny to their ever-growing lineup of content. Singing praises for Jusu's breakthrough feature, Blum called it "a gem of a horror film" and said the talented writer-director was a force to be reckoned with.

While Blum may seem to be the most thrilled about the new title, no one is more pumped than the creator herself. The director shared her gratitude to have her project "among a roster of provocative and iconic work at Amazon," calling it "rewarding." Jusu shared her desire to be at the beginning of a new lineup of "unique voices" who would otherwise not have their pieces screened on such a broad base.

But even the best writer and director is only as good as the team backing them, something Jusu knows well. To help her bring the story of Nanny to life, Jusu enlisted the help of top tier talents, including cinematographer Rina Yang (Euphoria), production duo Nikkia Moulterie (Suicide by Sunlight) and Stay Gold Features' Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Harriet), alongside executive producers Maria Zuckerman (Spencer) with Topic Studios, and LinLay Productions' Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano (Riotsville, U.S.A.).

While fans await more information about when Nanny will be dropped on Prime Video, we are happy to report that Jusu already has some more irons in the fire in the form of a project with Jordan Peele's production company, Monkeypaw, and Universal.

