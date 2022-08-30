Blumhouse and Prime Video are teaming up once again to bring viewers an eerie new film, titled Nanny. The psychological thriller first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of 2022, and will soon be available for general audiences to watch. Ahead of its wide premiere later this year, Prime Video and Blumhouse have released the official trailer.

From the start, the haunting opening of the trailer establishes not only the trouble to come, but also the heartache that Anna Diop's Aisha feels for being away from her child. It then transitions into a slightly more upbeat tone as it introduces the family Aisha will work for. Like the horror films prior to Nanny, things soon take a turn for the worst as Aisha finds herself at the center of a freaky event that only goes downhill from there. With a series of stunning visuals and a creepy soundtrack, the trailer promises a film that will have viewers watching from between their fingers while daring them not to miss a single second.

Described as a "psychological fable of horror," Nanny follows Aisha, a woman who recently emigrated to the US and takes on a nanny job for an affluent family. Despite the opportunity Aisha hopes her new position will bring for her and her son back in Senegal, she soon begins to feel the weight of his absence, becoming "increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life." While she waits for her son's arrival in the states, something vicious invades her life, placing the life she's been working so hard for in danger.

Nanny first debuted at Sundance and was met with a wealth of critical praise. The film's writer and director, Nikyatu Jusu, earned the coveted U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize for her work. The film also marks Jusu's feature directorial debut. Along with Diop, the film stars Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Spector, Sinqua Walls, Rose Decker, Leslie Uggams, and Zephani Idoko. It is produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Pictures and Nikkia Moulterie, with Topic Studios' Maria Zuckerman and LinLay Productions' Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano as executive producers.

In an earlier press statement, Jusu expressed her excitement for the film's acquisition, stating:

"Knowing my first feature, 'Nanny,' is now among a roster of provocative and iconic work at Amazon is rewarding. Coupled with Blumhouse’s recognizability in the world of genre, horror specifically, I’m excited to be in the warm embrace of a team at the intersection of bold content and indie filmmaking sensibilities. My hope is that this acquisition stands as a testament to their continued bravery in ushering in unique voices."

Nanny will release first in theaters on November 23, arriving on Prime Video on December 16. Check out the trailer below: