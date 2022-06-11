It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.

The on-screen text that opens Nanook of the North establishes the context for this documentary. Penned by Flaherty himself, the director notes that he took various "expeditions in the north...from 1910 to 1916." During these experiences, he had encounters with a handful of indigenous people in the area, which he noted, "Gave me an insight into their lives and a deep regard for them." From there, the further text establishes that we're about to watch the exploits of an Inuit clan residing in Quebec, Canada, and their most famous inhabitant, Nanook, The Bear. The ensuing film claims to be an observational documentary, dedicated to chronicling the everyday activities, including hunting rituals, of these indigenous people.

Unfortunately, what was actually going on in Nanook of the North was something far more sinister. The on-screen action and behaviors capture on-screen, including “comical” sequences depicting indigenous people being “befuddled” at the sight of records and other modern inventions, were largely recorded to fulfilling a white settler’s idea of what indigenous people behave like. This ulterior motive is made apparent by how Nanook of the North is an almost entirely fictional film. While posing, through on-screen text and its style of filming, as something incidentally capturing reality, Flaherty went through great pains to stage what was being seen on-screen.

This is reflected in even the most basic details of the movie, like the name of the titular lead of Nanook of the North. In reality, Nanook was named Allakariallak, an alteration that serves as a microcosm of how Flaherty would alter the reality and history of indigenous lives for his own purposes. Similarly, by this point in history, Allakariallak and other members of his community would hunt animals in the wilderness with modern tools, such as guns. However, Flaherty insisted they hunt seals and other beasts with spears. Through this, the indigenous people onscreen could be further defined as “others” to white moviegoers in colonized countries.

In the years since its release, Nanook of the North’s reputation and artistic value has often been called into question. However, modern writers have sometimes taken a nuanced approach to this subject. Ignatiy Vishnevetsky of The A.V. Club, for example, acknowledged the fictionalized elements but said that this rendered it a successful “art film” rather than an example of a failed documentary. For Vishnevetsky, the fact that all that we’re seeing on-screen is authentic (no green-screen or rear projection to be found) gives Nanook some artistic value, if not the kind it was meant to convey. As Vishnevetsky puts it, “The ice is real. The cold is real…The hunts are real, but carried out with outdated tools and techniques.”

Further complicating matters is why these fictionalized scenarios came about in the first place. A Criterion essay by Dean W. Duncan notes that a guiding influence on Flaherty’s insistence on depicting older Inuit traditions was to create a cinematic archive of these behaviors and actions. However, these tactics also appear, whether consciously on unconsciously, to go hand-in-hand with Flaherty’s interests as an artist rather than being solely the result of wanting to preserve the past of certain indigenous cultures. In the book The World of Robert Flaherty by Richard Griffith, the author notes that Flaherty’s primary passion was to depict, “Situations which put men to the test, and how they met the test. It was easier to show this in primitive settings because there the test was the obvious one of the struggle to stay alive.”

There’s nothing inherently wrong with making movies that depict human beings struggling against insurmountable natural odds. Unfortunately, this fixation overwhelmed the humanity, distinct culture, and autonomy of indigenous individuals in the case of Nanook of the North. Rather than letting the everyday lives of people guide his camera and creative instincts, Flaherty was determined to whittle down such existences to fit his impulses.

The complicated, but ultimately negative, aura of Nanook of the North is best summed up by Tanya Tagaq, an Inuk throat singer. In an interview with CBC, Tagaq acknowledges Flaherty’s affection for Inuit culture while noting her joy at certain scenes that capture how her ancestors would endure and survive in harsh cold domains. However, she was primarily “embarrassed and annoyed” by Nanook of the North, which she saw as decidedly being the work of a white man in 1922 looking at indigenous people in a dehumanizing form.

While Nanook of the North’s reputation in the film landscape of 2022 is largely a negative one, the feature did prove to be unquestionably influential in its impact on film as a medium. Acknowledged as one of the first documentaries by Patricia R. Zimmermann and Sean Zimmermann Auyash in an essay for the Library of Congress, the duo also encapsulate the long-term impact of Nanook of the North by dubbing it, "A Rosetta stone for debates about documentary ethics, representation, ethnography, orientalism." This wasn’t just the bed rock for documentaries being seen as capable of luring large audiences, this is also the birthplace of unfortunate trends in Western cinema.

Of course, Flaherty did not invent the concept of filmmaking being used as a tool to dehumanize people of color (D.W. Griffith was already making titles like The Birth of a Nation before Nanook hit theaters) However, the influential nature of Nanook ensured that the mainstream documentary form was exclusionary and downright hostile to indigenous perspectives, especially ones behind the camera. While criticism of Nanook’s sensibilities has existed for decades, recent years have seen a welcome increase in documentaries from and about indigenous people, such as Inaate/Se. These productions don’t just subvert the infantilization of the indigenous individuals seen in Nanook, but they also employ experimental filmmaking to further distance themselves from the form and style of Flaherty’s original feature.

100 years after Nanook of the North premiered, the legacy of this movie is well-assured, especially and unfortunately in terms of how it further normalized dehumanizing depictions of indigenous people on-screen. Also, part of this project’s long-term relevance is in how it’s a documentary with highly-fictionalized elements. Today, debates can rage on all kinds of social media platforms over the validity of a certain documentary TV show or movie. These discussions can get exhausting, but they do, at least, reflect a willingness from people to challenge what they’re being presented. In trying to pass off fiction as truth, Nanook of the North established a precedent for how documentaries can warp reality rather than preserve it.