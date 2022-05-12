The CW has announced that Naomi is the latest DC superhero show not renewed for follow-up seasons. As Deadline reveals, Ava DuVernay’s take on the fan-favorite comic book character got canceled after only one season, only two days after it aired its Season 1 finale.

Starring Kaci Walfall as the titular heroine, Naomi follows a typical teenager who worships superheroes and hopes to do her own part in making the world a safer place. Naomi’s opportunity comes when the girl gets her own superpowers, which leads her on a journey to find out who she really is in a universe overcrowded with metahumans. Season 1 of Naomi was received with critical acclaim but unfortunately struggled with viewership, which led to its premature death at The CW. The cancelation is also connected to the recent Discovery and Warner Bros. merger, which led the newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery to consider a complete overhaul of DC Entertainment.

Naomi was introduced by Brian Michael Bendis in 2019’s Naomi: Season One, a comic book arc that ended with the heroine joining the Young Justice. Less than two years after her creation, Naomi had already ascended to stardom by becoming a member of the Justice League, where Aquaman gave her her official moniker: Powerhouse. The explosive reception of Naomi in the comics ensured the production of a pilot at the end of 2020. It’s sad to see Naomi go, especially considering how the entire CW universe of DC superheroes seems to be crumbling down.

Naomi is not alone in the new wave of The CW cancelations. Last month, we learned that Batwoman had reached its end after three unbalanced seasons. More surprising, though, was the cancelation of the hit series Legends of Tomorrow, which reached its end after seven seasons. While Batwoman always struggled with viewership, Legends of Tomorrow maintained a loyal fan base for seven beautiful years, making its cancelation even more disturbing. As for Naomi, it’s too bad that the series never got the chance to shine as it could, especially after a strong debut.

Naomi marks Walfall’s first major leading role after appearing in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and Power. The series' regular cast also includes Cranston Johnson (Euphoria), newcomer Camila Moreno, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, an alien from the planet Thanagar.

Naomi’s cast and crew still haven’t officially commented on the series' cancellation.

