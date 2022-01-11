The CW’s Naomi has released the show's final trailer before its premiere. Showrunner Ava DuVernay shared the new trailer on Twitter, underlining how she’s proud to be involved with a show about “Black girl learning that she’s actually a superhero.”

The new trailer presents us to Naomi (Kaci Walfall), a typical girl who’s enjoying her teenage years with her friends. However, Naomi’s obsession with Superman leads her to start a journey to find out more about her past, which will turn her into the heroine she’s destined to be. While Naomi doesn’t hide the fact it’s a teenage superhero show, the new trailer focuses on Naomi’s adventures as a regular human, which means it might take some episodes until she releases her hidden power.

Besides sharing the new trailer, DuVernay said that she’s making the show because she “wants there to be a show about a Black girl learning that she’s actually a superhero.” Also, Duvernay points out how she wants this show to be “a great one.”

Image via The CW

RELATED:‌ 'Naomi': Ava DuVernay Confirms Season 1 Won't Have Any Arrowverse Crossovers

Naomi was introduced by Brian Michael Bendis in 2019’s Naomi: Season One, a comic book arc that ended with the heroine joining the Young Justice. In less than two years before her creation, Naomi has already ascended to stardom by becoming a member of the Justice League, where Aquaman gave her her official moniker: Powerhouse. The explosive reception of Naomi in the comics ensured the production of a pilot at the end of 2020. Last May, the series was greenlit for an entire season, which means Naomi will soon join The CW's Arrowverse.

Naomi marks Walfall’s first major leading role after appearing in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and, most recently, Power. The series' regular cast also includes Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado, newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, an alien from the planet Thanagar.

Naomi premieres today, January 11, exclusively on The CW. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Naomi’s official series premiere synopsis below:

"Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a 'stunt' in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship."

Ava DuVernay Introduces 'Naomi's Powers in New Trailer The new series will premiere next month.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email