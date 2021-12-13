Ava DuVernay’s Naomi DC series received a few new images that give us a first look at Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, an alien from the planet Thanagar. In the comic books, Thanagar is the home of classic Justice League members Hawkeye and Hawkgirl, which might tease the new series is deeply connected to the DC Universe in general.

The images, revealed by EW, features Dee with a pair of enormous metal wings looking ready for combat. According to star Kaci Walfall, who plays the titular hero, Dee “is kind of like her [Naomi] Mr. Miyagi.” In Walfall’s words, Dee “really believes in her more than she can believe in herself. Although he doesn't have all the answers, he teaches her more and more about how to control herself.” By the looks of it, Dee will be a teacher to Naomi once the high schooler gets her superpowers.

Dee, however, should be only one of the people influencing Naomi’s choices since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Stephanie March recently joined the show as an alien that serves as a guiding figure to the heroine. Walfall also says Thanagarians are not the only iconic alien race to become a part of the show. As the star puts it, “I'm confident DC fans will be pleasantly surprised with our cosmic cameos.” Naomi will be a teenage girl who runs a fansite about Superman in the series, which might lead to a Kryptonian encounter once Naomi decides to use her newly discovered powers to fight crime.

Naomi was introduced by Brian Michael Bendis in 2019’s Naomi: Season One, a comic book arc that ended with the heroine joining the Young Justice. In less than two years before her creation, Naomi has already ascended to stardom by becoming a member of the Justice League, where Aquaman gave her her official moniker: Powerhouse. The explosive reception of Naomi in the comics ensured the production of a pilot at the end of 2020. Last May, the series was greenlit for an entire season, which means Naomi will soon join The CW's Arrowverse.

Naomi marks Walfall’s first major leading role after appearing in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and, most recently, Power. The series' regular cast also includes Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes.

Naomi has no release date yet, but since the series started production last August, we can likely expect it sometime in 2022. Check out the new images below.

