The news comes via a statement made by her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the multi-talented Judd family and member of the mother-daughter musical duo The Judds, has died at the age of 76. Her daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd made a joint statement regarding their loss:

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

News of her death comes just a day before she and her daughter Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their music careers as The Judds. The duo had recently announced a tour as well, which was set to commence this fall.

Naomi Judd was born Diana Ellen Judd in Ashland, Kentucky. Her musical career started relatively late — after working as a nurse for many years, she began singing with her daughter Wynonna. Together they became The Judds and performed together through the 1980s, releasing six albums between 1984 and 1991. These albums included such hits as “Why Not Me” and “Give A Little Love.”

Naomi's other daughter, Ashley Judd prospered as an actress. Best known for such films as Where the Heart Is and Double Jeopardy, Ashley Judd made a name for herself as an actress. She is also a political activist and has been very vocal in her opposition to Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell.

Fellow country artist Travis Tritt commented on the loss of Naomi Judd in a tweet stating, "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Kristen Johnston tweeted, "I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family." Judd had worked with Johnston during an appearance on the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun in the 1990s.

Naomi Judd is survived by her two daughters, as well as her husband Larry Strickland, a fellow singer and former backup singer for Elvis Presley.

You can view Ashley Judd's tweet of their statement down below:

