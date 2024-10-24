Over the past few years, we have seen some extraordinary powerhouse performances by women in horror; Toni Collette in Hereditary, Lupita Nyong’o in Us, and Mia Goth in Pearl, just to name a few. Well, that club has a new member — Naomi Scott. In Parker Finn's Smile 2, Scott plays Skye Riley, a global pop star who gets infected by the smile curse. Her role is extremely demanding as she is essentially asked to guide the audience through the entire runtime whilst also showcasing a complex character’s descent into madness. Everything she does is so believable and lets the audience into a less-than-relatable world. It is one of the best horror performances of recent years and fully deserves all the praise it is receiving.

Naomi Scott Makes Skye Riley Feel Like a Real Pop Star

Naomi Scott allows the audience to indulge in the luxurious life of Skye Riley by creating a truly realistic pop star. Not only does she kill the on-stage segments, oozing star power, but she captures the candidness of celebrities on talk shows, with an almost staged laughter and clenched smile. The uneasy smile continues in her fan meet and greet and is partnered with a shaky voice. She highlights the fragile superstar shell that she is trying to hold together for the sake of the tour. Under the surface, she is struggling to cope, but she is contractually obliged not to show that to her fans.

However, the fake smile isn’t just for her adoring followers. The way Scott is able to code-switch depending on the character in front of her is nauseating. When told the head of her record company, Darius (Raul Castillo), is coming to visit, she has to mold into a people-pleaser. Her high-pitched “Hi” as she greets him is so uneasy because it evokes the feeling of entrapment and lack of freedom she has in her career. Smile 2 wants to immerse itself in the darker side of fame, and that only works because Naomi Scott embodies all aspects of the superstar life of Skye Riley.

'Smile 2' Shows The Mental Weight of Trauma

Skye Riley’s life is split in two; her popstar persona and her dark personal truths. It is this second side of her that Scott portrays so strikingly. Scott’s most effective moments are not done through speech but through her facial expressions; her look of dread contrasting the everpresent smiles. The best example of this is when Skye is roped into making a speech at a gala and the autocue cuts out. Her lipstick is smudged and she looks around in trepidation. Her eyes tell a story of desperation and isolation, how, once left to fend for herself, she is completely lost. This all culminates in her screaming “Stop smiling at me” with skittish vigor.

Recovery is a major component of Smile 2, with Skye getting clean from using after a car crash killed her boyfriend Paul (Ray Nicholson) and left her with chronic back pain. Flashbacks show the intensity of the car crash, and in these sequences, Scott shows a different side to Skye. Paul and Skye are arguing in the car and Scott’s acting feels frantic and volatile. Scott portrays a broken, drugged-up woman who is desperately trying to cling to some sense of control, and when Paul begins to unpick her character, she shows just how vulnerable Skye truly is.

Naomi Scott Becomes Her Own Screen Partner

However, the most impressive aspect of Scott’s performance is her becoming her own scene partner in Smile 2’s finale. Throughout the movie, we see flickers of Skye during the aforementioned car crash. This version of Skye is what the demon latches onto when confronting the pop star, which allows Scott to elevate the contrast between them. The demonic version of herself is mean-spirited and showcases Scott’s antagonist ability. Skye is literally facing her past demons and trying to overcome them. It all works to make the final reveal even more gut-wrenching.

Smile 2 relies on the unreliability of Skye and the slow breakdown of her mental state. Naomi Scott rarely leaves the screen, and she controls the entire narrative, showing this descent into madness. What starts as her shaking off the first iterations of the demons subtly, showing her media-trained grace, turns into uncontrollably screaming and a frantic stance. This all culminates in a final image of her succumbing to the curse, with a smile unlike anything else she gives within the movie. Her entire performance is so captivating and it's the driving force of the entire movie. Scott's work in Smile 2 undoubtedly deserves to be mentioned among the best performances in the horror genre.

