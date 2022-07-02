The Blu-ray and DVD release will give fans a deep dive into the development of the show and how it was adapted from the original source material.

Fans of the superhero television series will have a chance to revisit their favorite episodes alongside exclusive additional bonus material as Naomi heads to both Blu-ray and DVD later this summer, set for release on August 23 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The home media release will feature all 13 one-hour episodes from the first season of the series. As fans revisit their favorite moments from the series, they will also be able to access exclusive never-before-seen bonus content. The special features that come with the Blu-ray and DVD include "Naomi: From Page to Screen," "A Hero Will Rise: Kaci Walfall," and "The Adaptation of a Hero," which will offer fans a deep dive into the development of the show and how it was adapted from the original source material.

Based on the character from DC Comics, Naomi premiered earlier this year on The CW as part of its line of comic book shows such as The Flash and Arrow. The first season was well-received by critics, gaining a 90% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the show's positive reception, The CW announced that it will not be renewed for any more seasons. Naomi was canceled alongside several notable shows such as Batwoman and Legacies.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 7 Shows like The CW's 'Naomi' to Watch Next for More Teen Heroes

Naomi was created by acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) and Jill Blankenship, who previously produced and wrote episodes of the hit CW show Arrow. DuVernay and Blankenship co-executive produce the series with Paul Garnes. The series stars Kaci Walfall as the title character alongside Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme, and Barry Watson.

The Blu-ray will be available to purchase for the price of $39.99 while the DVD will be available for $29.98. The show currently is available for fans to purchase on digital and is also now streaming on HBO Max.

Naomi will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 23. Check out the synopsis for the series below: