Last week, a trailer for Naomi, the latest superhero drama from DC Comics and The CW, was released ahead of the series premiere next month, and now fans have an official full synopsis of the premiere episode. Naomi will follow a teenage girl, played by Kaci Walfall, who discovers her origin when a supernatural event shakes her town. Her journey takes her from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse.

Joining Walfall in the series are Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black), Cranston Johnson (Truth Be Told), Barry Watson (7th Heaven), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait), Aidan Gemme (Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix), and Will Meyers (The Walking Dead: World Beyond).

The new series is inspired by the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell. It has been written by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow). DuVernay and Blankenship also serve as executive producers on the series.

Naomi is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 9/8c. Read the full series premiere synopsis below:

"Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a 'stunt' in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship."

