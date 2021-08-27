Ava DuVernay's upcoming superhero series Naomi has received another sneak peek of the production, which began filming earlier this week. The official Twitter account for Warner Bros. TV shared the behind-the-scenes image featuring the show's lead, Naomi herself, Kaci Walfall.

Based on Brian Michael Bendis’ recent DC Comics effort "Naomi: Season One" from 2019, the small screen adaptation follows a young hero described as “an effortlessly cool and confident high school student” that isn’t afraid to embrace her “AP-student, comic book-loving nerdiness." After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers, Naomi pursues her hidden (very superhero-y) destiny. In the comics, after captivating readers in her own solo series, she went on to join DC’s leading superhero team in Bendis’ "Justice League #59."

Joining Walfall on the superhero adventure are Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado, and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes. DuVernay is executive producing alongside Jill Blankenship (Arrow) to bring the recent DC Comic creation to life on the small screen, while Amanda Marsalis (The Umbrella Academy) directs the pilot.

The latest image arrives shortly after executive producer DuVernay celebrated the first day of production. The series was greenlit for an entire season after the pilot, featuring Walfall and her supporting cast, impressed The CW earlier this year. DeMane Davis directs the episode pictured in both social media posts after collaborating with DuVernay on the acclaimed Queen Sugar series for OWN, while Cliff Charles (Cloak and Dagger) handles cinematography duties.

Naomi currently does not have a release date. Check out the production image of Walfall as Naomi below:

