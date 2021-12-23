A new teaser for Naomi, an upcoming superhero drama series, has just dropped, with a special message from show developer Ava DuVernay appearing directly before the footage. Naomi is based on a DC comic book series of the same name, written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by Jamal Campbell. The series, which tells the exciting story of a fun-loving teenager who discovers she is a superhero, will premiere on The CW on January 11.

When the new teaser first begins, viewers get an exclusive sit-down message from DuVernay, who has directed several memorable features such as Selma and A Wrinkle in Time. In the opening message, DuVernay describes the lead character of the series as if she was one of her friends, explaining that the girl is obsessed with Superman and that's not a random fact. When the actual footage begins, viewers are treated to a glimpse of the life of trendy skateboarder Naomi, who experiences a strange supernatural event in her town one day.

After the strange event, Naomi starts to realize she isn't like everyone else, and she soon meets several people who are gifted with otherworldly powers, just like herself. Throughout the series, Naomi will navigate previous relationships with her best friend and adoptive parents as well as with new colorful characters who enter her life, all while dealing with great change that will plunge her deep into the multiverse.

Kaci Walfall, who is a fairly fresh face, stars as the title character. Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno round out the rest of the cast. Amanda Marsalis, who has directed episodes of Ozark, Westworld, and The Umbrella Academy, directed the pilot episode. Ava DuVernay serves as a writer as well as an executive producer on the series.

It is currently not known how faithful Naomi will be to the original comics, but hopefully, the fandom will be satisfied with what it is given. Since the show premieres early next month, it's safe to say that a full-length official trailer should drop within the next few weeks. Check out the official teaser and still of Naomi below:

