Deadline reports that Naomi Watts and Bill Murray will once again work together on the new indie drama The Friend, directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel. The two previously starred together in St. Vincent, and will star in the adaptation of Sigrid Nunez's novel of the same name alongside Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, and Noma Dumezweni.