The Big Picture Naomi Watts nearly quit acting before being cast in Mulholland Drive due to years of rejection and false promises.

While filming Mulholland Drive, Watts was pushed to her performative limits by David Lynch, particularly with one scene she expressed reservations over.

Despite the tension between Watts and Lynch on Mulholland Drive, they worked together again and established a strong collaborative relationship.

To say David Lynch's singular approach to storytelling is an acquired taste would be an understatement. From his cinematic debut with Eraserhead to the revival of his seminal TV series Twin Peaks, Lynch's experimental, dream-like artistic sensibilities have confounded and fascinated audiences in seemingly equal measure. Consistently favored among his most celebrated works is 2001's Mulholland Drive, a noirish Los Angeles-based mystery that's inspired endless conversation and theorizing among devoted fans and casual viewers alike.

Originally intended as a television pilot, Mulholland Drive marked a breakthrough for actress Naomi Watts, who co-stars as a Hollywood hopeful whose journey to tinsel town takes a turn to the surreal when she crosses paths with an amnesiac woman (Laure Harring). Full of narrative twists and turns in defiance of convention and reality, Mulholland Drive isn't breezy viewing for the average moviegoer, and for those on the other side of the camera, bringing Lynch's film to the screen was no easy feat either. Naomi Watts' star-making turn came with creative demands and challenges that nearly caused a rift between her and David Lynch, and she's been on the record regarding one particular scene that pushed her to the brink of her abilities as a performer.

Mulholland Drive After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Release Date June 6, 2001 Director David Lynch Cast Naomi Watts , Laura Harring , Ann Miller , Dan Hedaya , Justin Theroux , Brent Briscoe Runtime 147 Main Genre Crime

Naomi Watts Nearly Quit Acting Before Being Cast in 'Mulholland Drive'

Image via Pinterest

In the late 1990s, Naomi Watts was second-guessing a career in show business. After landing her first major role alongside Nicole Kidman in 1991's Flirting, Watts cut her teeth on television and film throughout the decade, ultimately relocating from Australia to L.A. to take her shot in Hollywood. But after years of rejection and false promises, the young actress nearly gave up on her dream. "Several times, literally and metaphorically speaking, I packed my bags," she admits. "Many, many times, and every time, there'd be some little thing that would lure me back." At an inflection point in her professional life, Watts booked a fortuitous meeting with David Lynch that proved a far cry from the impersonal nature of her previous auditions with various directors.

Among many aspects of the filmmaking process, Lynch is known for his relatively unorthodox approach to auditioning actors, preferring to meet with them and develop an intimate rapport rather than conduct screen tests. "I never have them audition a scene ever," he told Indiewire. "I like to talk to people or see them talking, and then I get a feeling about them and I can see if they can make it through." Having arranged a meeting with Watts based on her photograph, Lynch's first in-person impression of the actress was less than ideal. "Naomi came and didn’t look exactly like the photograph that I had fallen in love with," he remembers. But after Lynch observed the actress engaged in casual conversation following their meeting, he knew he'd found one of his two leading ladies for Mulholland Drive.

This 'Mulholland Drive' Scene Caused Tension Between Naomi Watts and David Lynch

In playing an aspiring actress whose idyllic dreams give way to a hellish descent into the grimmer corners of reality, Naomi Watts' versatility and fearlessness as an actress are on full display in Mulholland Drive. Assuming the dual, night-and-day characters of Betty Elms and Diane Selwyn, she runs the gamut of emotions ranging from wondrous joy and love to heartbreaking jealousy and debilitating despair that results in a tragic collapse of self. Watts has admitted to feeling a sense of self-consciousness while making the film, recalling that David Lynch was "pushing and pushing and pushing — and I thought, 'this could be the worst performance ever.'" To achieve what Lynch was searching for, Watts was ultimately pushed to her performative limits in service of the filmmaker's twisty narrative and, at one point, butted heads with him over what she was being asked to do.

With the fantasy world of Betty Elms devolving into Diane Selwyn's worst nightmare, Naomi Watts was required to shoot a scene in which her character, in a distraught state, is masturbating. She had understandable reservations about the scene and voiced her concerns to David Lynch. "I remember saying, 'David, I can’t do this! I can’t do this!' And being mad at him," says Watts. According to Indiewire, filming that moment was so stressful for the actress that a tent was constructed on set to ensure privacy from the crew as she performed the scene. She remembers, "There’s no cut, I’m not hearing the word cut, so I just keep going. I remember being pissed!"

Despite the tension the scene caused between Watts and Lynch, the former has seemingly accepted that the end justified the means and acknowledged the filmmaker's efforts to push her to her performative limits. "The thing with David is he just keeps you going. You want to please him because he’s after something really true, and you don’t want to give up," she told Indiewire. While she harbored animus towards David Lynch while filming one of Mulholland Drive's more infamous scenes, the experience wouldn't deter Naomi Watts from working with the legendary filmmaker again.

Naomi Watts Appeared in Several Other David Lynch Projects

Image via Universal Pictures

As the millennium ushered in a new era of the cinematic landscape following Mulholland Drive, David Lynch largely stepped away from theatrically-based filmmaking and into the digital realm of storytelling experimentation. Joining him in one of his most surreal efforts to date was Naomi Watts, who appeared alongside Scott Coffey and Mulholland Drive co-star Laura Harring for 2002's Rabbits. A web series comprised of nine episodes, Lynch's characteristically bizarre project starred the three performers as humanoid rabbits featured in a stage-like living room set reminiscent of something out of a sitcom. Complete with a laugh track, the rabbits deliver cryptic and seemingly nonsensical dialogue as strange, inexplicable things take place in the unsettling atmosphere.

Four years later, Naomi Watts appeared in David Lynch's last theatrical film to date, Inland Empire, via incorporated material created for Rabbits. And In 2017, the actress re-teamed with Lynch yet again for the Twin Peaks revival series, appearing in 10 of 18 episodes. Having firmly established herself as one of David Lynch's strongest collaborators of the last two decades, it's safe to assume there's been no bad blood between the actress and director since the challenging production of Mulholland Drive. And for Watts' part, it's equally safe to say that, thanks to her star-making turn in Lynch's 2001 film, she transcended the often harsh and sobering reality associated with the cutthroat world of show business.

Mulholland Drive is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon Prime