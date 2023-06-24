Some of Hollywood's best iterations of the horror genre were adapted from across the sea or beyond the border. Although it's almost always the case that reverting to the originals to watch with subtitles is more worthwhile, English-language remakes can be undeniably entertaining and worth your time. And while you may not have realized, some of the very best have all featured one secret weapon.

Across multiple decades, Naomi Watts has stared in various English-language horror remakes, elevating them with her consistent mastery of dramatic craft, making her the unequivocal queen of the niche. Watts has covered all the bases of the genre (from utter camp to Oscar-worthy independent works), crowning herself Hollywood's go-to for this kind of recreation, whether coincidentally or not.

'The Shaft' or 'Down' Is the Campy Horror You Didn't Know You Needed

Starting off in the most out-there realm possible, we have Naomi Watts starring in a film so obscure it's almost un-Googleable. Try searching for The Shaft, and you're going to have to sift through Richard Roundtree's iconic turns in Shaft, its sequels and spin-offs, and the Samuel L. Jackson remake before eventually (maybe) finding our first Watts horror recreation. This 2001 film is a remake of its Dutch-language predecessor, De Lift, and, to make it even harder to find, it was renamed The Shaft for its DVD release. Originally titled Down, this English-language remake stars Watts alongside James Marshall and Ron Perlman and was helmed by Dick Maas, who also wrote and directed the Dutch original.

Don't let its obscurity repel you; all of Watts' remakes are worth a watch for their own reasons, and The Shaft plays the role of the campy, so-bad-it-might-be-good horror flick that honestly should have garnered a cult fandom of its own. Watts plays Jennifer Evans, a reporter investigating a series of strange events surrounding a New York City building's 102-floor elevator shaft, containing multiple lifts and sparking, coincidentally or intentionally, gruesome unexplained deaths. Is it an act of terrorism, mechanical anomalies, or a unique form of sentient horror in the form of... an elevator shaft? You know you want to find out.

'The Ring' and 'The Ring Two' Are Staples of Naomi Watts' Career and the Horror Genre

Following The Shaft, Naomi Watts once again steps into the role of a reporter, churning out what's inarguably her most iconic horror role for 2002's The Ring. Directed by Gore Verbinski, just before embarking on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Ring stars Watts as Rachel Keller, a journalist bent on unearthing the mystery surrounding an unlabeled videotape that urban legend claims to be a harbinger of death.

Everyone knows the tale. It sparked multiple parodies — most notably Scary Movie 3, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall's leaking TV — and kept any kid growing up in the 2000s awake at night, petrified by the sound of television static. You play the tape, which displays a series of gruesome vignettes, and then the phone rings, letting you know that you have "seven days" until your demise. Watts is impressively convincing against an off-the-wall premise, and it's certainly the most re-watchable of her horror roster.

Based on the 1998 Japanese film by Hideo Nakata, more simply titled Ring (or Ringu), the success of The Ring led to a surge of English-language horror remakes hoping to follow in its footsteps. The Grudge, Shutter, and Quarantine are just some of the many films to follow the trend, although without the secret ingredient of Naomi Watts.

In 2005, Hideo Nakata actually returned to his work to replace Verbinski for the American version's sequel, The Ring Two, also starring Watts. The film sees Watt's Rachel Keller facing off once again against Samara and the videotape's curse. Although not as widely loved as the first, it had a strong showing at the box office and, more than a decade later, earned a follow-up with 2017's Rings.

'Funny Games' Is So Horrific It Should Be a Genre in and of Itself

By far the least re-watchable of the group is Funny Games. Not for lack of quality, but because it's so well done, so horrifically convincing, that it almost feels like punishment to subject yourself more than once. Based on his 1997 film of the same name, Michael Haneke wrote and directed this shot-for-shot remake of his Austrian-language terror.

Funny Games centers on Ann Farber (Watts), her husband George (Tim Roth), and their young son Georgie (Devon Gearhart) on holiday at their lakeside vacation home. Shortly after their arrival, the father and son pair tend to their boat on the shore where they're greeted by their neighbor Fred, who's accompanied by a stranger named Paul (Michael Pitt). Meanwhile, Ann prepares a meal in the kitchen at the lake house, where Paul's cohort Peter (Brady Corbet) arrives to introduce himself and ask for some eggs. What follows is an intricate parlay of subtext and tension, where Ann and Peter (eventually joined by Paul, George, and Georgie) argue over eggs, clumsiness, and poor manners with rapidly escalating aggression.

It's all intentional, as it turns out; Peter and Paul are here to play a game, toying with the family as they play out a twisted fantasy of control, manipulation, and utter sociopathic terror. You want so badly to look away, but Funny Games hooks you in like a member of the film's tortured hostages, and its effectiveness is achieved in no small part thanks to Watts' keen sensibility for realism and raw emotionality.

The Only Thing Unsurprising About 'Goodnight Mommy' Is the Power of Naomi Watts' Performance

The latest in the Naomi Watts legacy of horror remakes is 2022's Goodnight Mommy, based on the 2014 Austrian original, which will be listed as Ich seh, Ich seh (German for "I see, I see") or Goodnight Mummy, depending on where you look. To conclude this spotlight on Watts' pantheon of horror, it's best that we avoid delving deeply into the plot details of Goodnight Mommy, as its arsenal of the shocking unknown is its greatest ploy.

When twin boys Lukas and Elias (Nicholas Crovetti and Cameron Crovetti, respectively) reunite with their mother (Watts) post-divorce at their remote, lavish childhood home, they find her face fully veiled in a bandage. Masked behind the uncanny, disturbing garb, their mom feels eerily off. What unfolds is like a delightfully haunting bedtime story, and while the need for this remake has been debated, what's undebatable is just how good Naomi Watts is in this uncharacteristically unsettling addition to her filmography.