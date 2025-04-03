The Children of the Corn franchise may be one of the largest and longest-running horror series out there, but it isn’t exactly known for its high ratings. Most of the sequels are forgettable as they suffer from repetitive storylines and flat-out corny gimmicks. But wedged between some of those entries lies one that bears a shining star. The Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering is the fourth installment of the Stephen King spin-off that takes a departure from the origin story’s schtick and amps up the horror for a 90’s audience. Cast as its protagonist was Naomi Watts, known back then for her supporting role in Tank Girl (1995). The Gathering would be her first dive into horror, setting her on a path to bigger and more terrifying films in the years to come.

'Children of the Corn IV' Stands Out Because of Watts’ Performance

Image via Dimension Films

It’s a sizzling summer when a strange sickness overtakes the children of a small Nebraska town. There to assist the local doctor is medical student Grace Rhodes (Watts), who has recently come back home to care for her agoraphobic mother, played by Karen Black, and her two kid siblings. It’s soon clear that something truly horrible is affecting the children as they claim new names and begin slaughtering the adults. Using both science and brute strength, Grace fights to save her family and the surviving town members from the command of an evil, vengeful force.

Many A-listers get their start in horror, usually with a small role leading to an on-screen death. That’s not the case for Watts, whose character in Children of the Corn IV is the farthest thing from a nudity opportunity or a victim that needs saving. Before she exploded in the genre for her roles in The Ring franchise and Funny Games, it seems that Naomi Watts had always been drawn to intelligent, level-headed characters.

Her role as Grace Rhodes presents her as a hero in more ways than one. It’s clear that her move back home was a step backward for her, for she escaped the confines of a nowhere town that didn’t have the opportunities she sought. But she did so as the only caregiver for her siblings as well as to care for her mentally unwell mother. As more of the family dynamic is revealed, the more humility is uncovered in Grace. She’s motivated by love, further implicating that she’s both a dedicated sister and a medical professional.

Alongside the affected parent, Donald (Brent Jennings), she uses both her medical background and compassion to get to the truth of the supernatural mystery. Her character is all about action, not despair, which makes her the one to stop the villain with a fatal scythe swing. Naomi Watts established herself in this early role as a performer who excels in confident, complex characters that very much thrive in horror spaces (Goodnight Mommy, Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive). The character of Grace is the driving force of the film; a vulnerable, yet strong hero who is doing more than just barely surviving.

'The Gathering' Holds Its Own in the Horror Department

Image via Dimension Films

Resurrection and curses are the supernatural components at play in The Gathering. The ominous being from the previous films, “He Who Walks Behind the Rows,” isn’t mentioned once, giving this sequel a chance to create something of its own mythos. Writers Stephen Berger and Greg Spence strayed away from the Stephen King short and created their own horror story of a cursed child preacher condemning other children upon his reawakening. It’s also worth noting that the word “corn” isn’t uttered at all.