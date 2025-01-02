Naomi Watts has carved out a remarkable career in Hollywood across a host of genres, not least horror. In particular, she's found a niche appearing in English-language remakes of successful foreign horrors like Funny Games and Goodnight Mommy. On top of that, she's had massive box office success in The Ring and played an indispensable role in David Lynch's cryptic Mulholland Drive.

Whereas many A-listers avoid the horror genre like the plague, Watts has embraced it, and her talents as a performer generally elevate every scary project she's in. She fleshes out her characters, making them a lot more believable than they would be simply on paper. "We all experience fears, and how to play with fear, emotionally speaking, is incredibly satisfying as an actor," Watts has said, explaining her attraction to horror. With this in mind, here are all of the star's horror movies, ranked.

8 'Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering' (1996)

Directed by Greg Spence

Image Via Dimension Films

“The children—they’re not ours anymore.” The worst horror Watts has appeared in is probably the fourth installment in the rocky Children of the Corn franchise, originally based on a Stephen King short story. She leads the cast as Grace Rhodes, a medical student who returns to her small Nebraska hometown to care for her ailing mother. There, she discovers that the local children’s violent behavior is linked to the malevolent spirit of a long-dead preacher.

While not abysmal, this movie is pretty forgettable, with nothing to really grab the viewer's attention or make them jump. Watts's performance is solid, as one would expect, but everything around her is mediocre at best. The plotting is muddled and there's never much tension. The script mostly just retreads the same ground as previous installments, and one would have benefited from a little more polishing. The filmmakers sought to have sorted the wheat from the chaff, so to speak.

Your changes have been saved Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Jamie Renée Smith , Naomi Watts , Karen Black , Mark Salling , Brent Jennings , Lewis Flanagan III , Brandon Kleyla , William Windom , Salle Ellis , Marietta Marich , Samaria Graham , Richard Gross Runtime 85 minutes Writers Stephen Berger

7 'Down' (aka 'The Shaft') (2001)

Directed by Dick Maas

Image Via Artisan Entertainment

“It’s not just a malfunction—it’s murder!” Down (also known as The Shaft) fares little better than Children of the Corn IV. It's about investigative journalist Jennifer Evans (Watts), who looks into a bizarre and deadly phenomenon involving a high-tech skyscraper elevator. In the process, she and mechanic Mark Newman (James Marshall) make a shocking discovery: the elevator may be controlled by a sinister artificial intelligence—or something even more malevolent.

That's right, this movie is about an evil elevator. The premise is thoroughly goofy, undermined further by weak execution. The dialogue is generic throughout and the special effects are lame, with the result that the movie becomes more tedious than terrifying. In this regard, Down is significantly worse than its Dutch predecessor De Lift, made by the same director. That film at least blended humor and suspense, while Down is just dull. It all builds up to a jarringly abrupt ending, as graceful as an elevator hitting the ground.

Your changes have been saved Down Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Naomi Watts , James Marshall , Eric Thal , Michael Ironside , Edward Herrmann , Dan Hedaya , Ron Perlman , Kathryn Meisle , David Gwillim , Martin McDougall , John Cariani , Ike Barinholtz , Peter Banks , William Vanderpuye , Wilke Durand , Priscilla Hendrickse , Sasha Woman , Todd Boyce Runtime 111 minutes Expand

6 'Shut In' (2016)

Directed by Farren Blackburn

“Sometimes we see what we want to see.” In this one, Watts plays Mary Portman, a child psychologist living in isolation with her catatonic stepson, Stephen (Charlie Heaton), following a tragic accident. When one of her young patients, Tom (Jacob Tremblay), goes missing during a snowstorm, Mary begins experiencing unsettling phenomena. Convinced that Tom's spirit is haunting her home, she becomes increasingly paranoid as the danger mounts.

This could have been an enjoyable psychological thriller, but clichéd writing and wooden acting kill any potential freakiness. The score and cinematography are just as bland. The plot features a groan-inducing twist, which feels like it was a middle schooler. A tepid third act, unrealistic story developments, and a general lack of compelling characters make Shut In safely skippable. Critics eviscerated the film, with Watts earning a Razzie nomination, and it performed weakly at the box office, grossing just $13.1 against a $10m budget.

5 'The Ring Two' (2005)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

“She’s trying to take him.” The Ring was one of the best 2000s horrors, but the second one dipped in quality, as is often the case with horror sequels. The Ring Two picks up where the first left off, with Watts reprising her role as Rachel Keller. After escaping the curse of Samara’s videotape, Rachel relocates to a small town with her son, Aidan (David Dorfman), hoping to start anew. However, their peace is short-lived as Samara’s vengeful spirit resurfaces, targeting Aidan in a bid to possess him.

There are some charming moments and chilling scenes but, overall, The Ring Two is underwhelming. It messes up the mythology, fails to conjure but the required sense of dread, and is low on genuine frights aside from shots of petrified corpses. This is disappointing, given that it was directed by Hideo Nakata, the filmmaker behind the original Ringu. Still, The Ring Two was a big commercial success, grossing $164m on a budget of $50m.

4 'Goodnight Mommy' (2022)

Directed by Matt Sobel