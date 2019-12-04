Naomi Watts on ‘The Wolf Hour’ & What Drew Her to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

0

[This interview was conducted at Sundance 2019. We are re-posting it in honor of The Wolf Hour’s December 6th release.]

Naomi Watts is about to have her hands full with that Game of Thrones prequel series, but she also kept quite busy at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival because not only did she have Luce playing in Park City, but she also debuted another movie called The Wolf Hour. She stars in director Alistair Banks Griffin‘s second feature as June Leigh. It’s July 1977 and the once famous novelist has completely shut herself off, never leaving the confines of her New York City apartment where her paranoia builds courtesy of a mysterious individual who keeps ringing her apartment buzzer. Help comes in the form of a very select group of individuals June associates with, including her good friend Margot played by Jennifer Ehle, but it isn’t easy breaking through June’s extreme isolation.

With The Wolf Hour making its big debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Watts, Ehle and Griffin took some time to swing by the Collider Studio to talk a little bit about the film. The trio gives us a brief rundown of The Wolf Hour, shares what they turn to to avoid slipping into something similar to June’s descent into isolation, and Watts was kind enough to share a teeny, tiny bit about what drew her to the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article. There’s also a breakdown of the full conversation below if you’d like to jump around.

Here’s the official Sundance description of The Wolf Hour: