Julius Onah will kick off Marvel Studios' return to theaters this February when Captain America: Brave New World premieres. Brave New World is notable for multiple reasons: It's the first Captain America film where Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes center stage; it features Harrison Ford's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's meant to be a political thriller in the same vein as Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Onah's no stranger to playing in a genre sandbox, thanks to The Cloverfield Paradox, but there's another film he directed that could inform how Brave New World turns out: Luce.

‘Luce’ Chronicles an Escalation of Psychological Warfare

Image via Neon

Luce greatly emphasizes how its titular protagonist, Luce Edgar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), is by all accounts a model student. He had a great upbringing thanks to his adoptive parents Amy (Naomi Watts) and Peter (Tim Roth). He's an exceptional athlete as well as polite and well-spoken. But things take a major turn when Luce's teacher Harriet Wilson (Octavia Spencer) contacts Amy about a paper he wrote that advocates for "necessary violence" in the face of certain situations. Harriet believes that Luce may be planning something, which only escalates when fireworks are found in his locker...and from there, a series of events leads Amy and Peter to question if they really know Luce. Luce captivated critics when it premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and also scooped up a solid $2 million box office gross. A large part of that success is due to the combo of Onah, co-writer J.C. Lee, and Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s Performance in ‘Luce’ Is What Makes It Work