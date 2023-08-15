The Big Picture The 2002 miniseries Napoleon offers a comprehensive and historical portrayal of Napoleon Bonaparte's rise and fall, capturing key events and personal relationships.

The miniseries is based on a celebrated biography by Max Gallo, providing a dense and complete account of Napoleon's life, although there may be some historical inaccuracies.

The miniseries may have started a trend of big-budget, highly expensive historical dramas, setting a precedent for future productions like HBO's Rome, but it still remains one interpretation of the historical facts.

With Ridley Scott's Napoleon just around the corner, it might be a good time for us to brush up on our historical knowledge of the French emperor before Joaquin Phoenix makes his mark on the big screen. The first trailer is already here with a rather stylish version of some key events in history, which may differ from the more idealized image some of us may have from studying or reading about them. So if you want to have a broader understanding of the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte before watching the movie, we've got just the thing: the 2002 miniseries Napoleon.

This historical drama is a co-production of France, England, Italy, and the USA, first airing on French television through France 2 and later on A&E in the US. It boasts a stellar cast, focusing mainly on Christian Clavier as Napoleon and Isabella Rossellini as Josephine, with the likes of John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu, Toby Stephens, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Julian Sands playing key roles in the history of the French emperor. It comprises four episodes, with a total running time of nearly six hours, and every minute of it is a historical drama extravaganza.

The ‘Napoleon’ Miniseries Is Based on a Celebrated Biography of the French Emperor

A historical figure such as Napoleon can't have his story told briefly. He went from being a simple officer in the French Army in the years of the French Revolution to ruling almost all of Europe in less than two decades, and pretty much laid the foundations for the power dynamics that would eventually culminate in the global conflicts of the early 20th century. Not just that, but he was a rather interesting personality himself, a History buff that had a very particular outlook on the nature of power, politics, and war. To capture all that, French biographer Max Gallo released a series of four volumes on Napoleon starting in 1997, and that's the source material for the France 2 miniseries.

It's pretty dense and as complete as possible, but it's also a drama, so there are bound to be a few historical inaccuracies here and there (but then again, Vanessa Kirby's Josephine is rocking a highly unusual pixie cut on the trailer for Ridley Scott's movie in a scene that looks pretty much like a Phoenix music video, so what do we care?). The major events, though, are all there, from the Bonaparte family drama to the military conquests.

It also takes deep dive into Napoleon's personal relationships. While, nowadays, we immediately link him to Josephine, his many affairs came to define many decisions and measures taken by him. As a political leader in an era of rising nationalism in Europe, Napoleon may have wanted to conquer, but he also needed to maintain many of his conquests by playing the political game of some of his adversaries. One of those, for example, is his affair with Prussian Countess Maria Walewska (Lara), who took advantage of his being far from home to persuade him to eventually create a Polish state in Eastern Europe. Another was marrying Duchess Marie Louise (Mavie Hörbiger), daughter of one of his greatest threats, the Emperor of Austria. Despite all that, it's always clear his true love lies with Josephine.

Another fascinating aspect it highlights is how he eventually diverged from the French revolutionary ideals that initially guided him. He climbed the political hierarchy as France figured out exactly what kind of government they would adopt, going from Republic to Consulate until, finally, he crowned himself Emperor of France. His ambition made the original equalitarian ideals of the Revolution make way for the rise of nationalism throughout Europe, as every major political force struggle to retain their identity despite French rule. He started off as a Jacobin, the most radical faction in the Revolution, but ultimately became so greedy, he all but became an dictator himself.

The ‘Napoleon’ Miniseries May Have Started a Trend of Big Historical Productions

Historical dramas have always been a no-brainer when opting to set a production intended to be a hit. We have plenty of examples of classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood (and Napoleon has always been a rather popular character), but, around the turn of the millennium, they weren't all the rage like they once were. In that sense, the Napoleon miniseries may have been one of the productions to change that landscape in the industry.

With a budget of more than $46 million, it held the record for the most expensive European television production up to 2003. All that translates into great production design and costumes reminiscent of the iconic paintings of Jacques-Louis David, and, even though digital effects weren't so easily obtainable for TV productions yet, it did use some in battle scenes, creating digital soldiers in a few key moments. Otherwise, matte paintings were often the go-to method for coming up with historical settings that couldn't be made practically. This earned Napoleon seven Emmy nominations in 2003, including a win in the Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie, or Special category.

While Napoleon may itself have been influenced by a 2000 TV adaptation of Les Misérables (nearly all the main cast of the first also worked on the latter, and both strive for an accurate historical setting), the France 2 miniseries may well have started its own trend of highly expensive historical dramas. In 2005, HBO released its own groundbreaking historical series, Rome - which coincidentally aligns with the 2003 release of another Max Gallo biography, Cesar Imperator, although it's listed as an original series and not an adaptation.

Like Every Historical Account, the 'Napoleon' Miniseries Is an Interpretation of What Happened

One of the first things we learn when studying History is that, the further in time we go, the harder it is to know how things really took place. Napoleon always made a point of keeping historical records because he was a History buff himself, and was concerned with how he would be seen later. But there are always multiple points of view, especially when talking about someone who made such an impact on the world as himself.

Of course, both the miniseries and Ridley Scott's movies are mere interpretations of historical facts, but it shall be interesting to compare such different portrayals of the same character, especially one who's been taken to screen as much as Bonaparte himself - even Danny DeVito played him twice. While Phoenix's Napoleon seems more serious and composed, Christian Clavier imprints a more emotional and tempered layer on Bonaparte due to his own background as a comedian (he and Rossellini also filmed every scene they're in twice, one in English and one in French, for both the French-speaking and global audiences). They are both extremely confident to the point of arrogance, which is one of his defining traits.

Another point is that Scott is famous for making movies that are full of grandeur, both in his characters, and the production itself. The miniseries may have broken new ground for TV production, but that's what it ultimately is, and we can tell upon watching it. No doubt, the Napoleon movie will feel bigger and more impactful than the miniseries. But for those who want to catch on to the actual greatness of the French emperor and follow all of his accomplishments and conquests, there's no better way than the miniseries.