The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, with Kirby delivering a powerful performance as Empress Joséphine, who holds all the power in her relationship with Napoleon.

The Battle of Austerlitz, a pivotal conflict during the Napoleonic Wars, solidified Napoleon's reputation as one of history's greatest military commanders and showcased his tactical brilliance.

Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon will soon be arriving in our homes via premium video on demand, and to mark that, Collider is delighted to be partnering with Apple TV+ to bring our readers an exclusive look at the epic Battle of Austerlitz — arguably the peak of Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix)'s military career — as a taste of the action that viewers can enjoy when they settle down to watch the thrilling life story of one of history's most remarkable figures.

Scott's film crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office, a triumph for a film that was made for streaming and a huge publicity victory for Apple. The film stars Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Joséphine, telling the story of not just the military leader, but also Joséphine's rise from poverty to the Queen Consort of France. Collider's Ross Bonaime was a huge fan of the film, praising its "grand" ambitions and scale, adding that the film is made all the better for the performances of its two leads.

"This dynamic certainly wouldn’t work without Phoenix and Kirby, who are both exceptional in their personal battles... Napoleon is the type of role that Phoenix thrives in, and the match of subject and actor couldn’t be more perfect. Yet in the relationship between Napoleon and Empress Joséphine, the latter holds all the power, and Kirby is equally great at showing her strength. Kirby’s Joséphine is a character that Napoleon can’t take his eyes off of, and the same is true for the audience, as Joséphine wraps Napoleon around her finger."

What Happened at the Battle of Austerlitz?

The Battle of Austerlitz, also known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, was a significant conflict fought on December 2, 1805, near the town of Austerlitz in the Austrian Empire (present-day Czech Republic). It was a pivotal battle during the Napoleonic Wars, featuring the armies of France, Russia, and Austria.

Napoleon's army faced down a numerically superior axis of Russians and Austrians led by Tsar Alexander I of Russia and Holy Roman Emperor Francis II of Austria. Despite being outnumbered, Napoleon demonstrated his military genius by deceiving the enemy into thinking his forces were weaker than they actually were. The French strategy involved luring the Allies into a false sense of superiority, tempting them to attack his right flank. Napoleon then launched a decisive counterattack in the center, exploiting the weakened enemy lines.

The battle was portrayed beautifully in Scott's film, and is a key milestone in Napoleon's military career — it solidified Napoleon's reputation as one of history's most fearsome military commanders and is often regarded as Napoleon's greatest victory, showcasing his tactical brilliance.

You can see the exclusive clip down below. Napoleon is available on PVOD now.

