Ridley Scott's Napoleon may have had a strong run at the worldwide box office — a $200 million gross for a film that was made for a streaming platform is surely just a tremendous bonus — but now it's time for the little man with the big ego to conquer our homes as well, as the film arrives on premium video on demand on January 9.

Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the legendary military leader — and egomaniac — in a terrific performance that spanned decades of Napoleon Bonaparte's career. Scott's biopic depicted the life of the famed Frenchman as he rose through the ranks of the military to become a general, and eventually the emperor of France. Of course, with every rise, there must come a fall, and Napoleon's eventual defeat, disgrace and exile were also included in the film.

Beyond Phoenix, the film also starred Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon's wife and consort Joséphine, Tahir Rahim as politician Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Napoleon's top advisor Caulaincort, Ludivine Sangier as the socialite Madame Tallien, Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette, Youssef Kerkour as Napoleon's commander Louis-Nicolas Davout, and Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien.

What Will the Home Release of 'Napoleon' Bring Viewers?

For its run in cinemas, the feature ran for around 2 hours and 38 minutes. However, prior to the release of the film, Scott spoke with Total Film and revealed that the director's cut of the film was over four hours long, which gave him more time to focus on the relationship dynamics. In particular, the marriage of Napoleon and Joséphine is expected to be given extra attention in the quieter moments of the picture.

"I’m working on it. It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning. And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes."

Napoleon will ultimately end up streaming on Apple TV+, but until then, you can catch the film on PVOD and on Digital starting January 9.