We’d imagine that it takes some convincing to get Ridley Scott to share anything to social media but getting him to say “Hello people of the internet” is completely next level. Which is why, from the jump, it was obvious that his latest post to Apple Films’ Instagram was an important one. Today, Scott and the studio have announced the unveiling of Napoleon: The Director’s Cut, the longtime coming version of the filmmaker’s historical epic that galloped onto screens last year. With 48 minutes of never-before-seen footage, Apple TV+ subscribers will want to drop what they’re doing and head over to the streamer to see it for themselves. Along with the announcement and the message from the four-time Academy Award nominated director, audiences can catch a glimpse of the bonus footage that awaits them in Napoleon: The Director’s Cut.

Just a little bit over one minute in length, the Napoleon: The Director’s Cut trailer teases Scott’s original vision for the movie which was already nearly three hours long. While Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the famed French Emperor will take up some of the time, viewers can expect most of the 48 minutes to focus on the pulse-pounding battle sequences. The varying skirmishes that Napoleon fought during his time in power were one of the prominent sells of the movie, as Scott is known for his dedication to bringing a battle to the big screen in the most realistic way possible. Still, the drama will overflow not just for Phoenix’s titular character but also for his on-screen wife, Vanessa Kirby, as Joséphine. Brutal, bloody, and bold, the extra footage fully shapes Scott’s vision for his latest feature.

What’s ‘Napoleon’ About?

Beginning its story in 1793, Napoleon starts its tale during the days of the French Revolution by showing Marie Antoinette’s execution within the first few minutes. From there, audiences watch as Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix) proves himself to be a worthy countryman and general, eventually working his way to becoming the Emperor of France. Along the way, he meets, falls in love with, and marries Joséphine de Beauharnais (Kirby), with the pair’s tumultuous love story serving as one of the movie’s main plot lines. From greatness to exile, Napoleon covers every bit of the historical figure’s life up until his death.

A handful of other famous faces filled the call sheet for Scott’s latest historical biopic, with an ensemble cast that included Tahar Rahim (Madame Web), Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Ben Miles (Red Joan), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) and Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin).

Check out Scott’s message for fans and the trailer for Napoleon: The Director’s Cut above and watch the extended version now on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+