Napoleon dolby poster

Dolby has released a new poster for Ridley Scott's upcoming epic drama Napoleon, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular politician and military strategist.

The movie explores both the personal life of Napoleon and the fate of Europe as he arrives at the battlefront.

Apple TV+ has secured the rights to stream Napoleon after its theatrical release, and there are plans for a director's cut of the film on the platform.

Dolby has released a new poster for Napoleon, Ridley Scott's upcoming epic drama about the life of one of the greatest conquerors to ever live on Earth. The poster features Joaquin Phoenix front and center, as the actor prepares to bring his own voice to his performance as the titular politician and military strategist. Scott will come back to the grand scale of some of the projects he's worked on in the past, such as Gladiator, after spending years developing intimate dramas. The fate of Europe will be on the line once Napoleon arrives at the battlefront, while the movie also explores his personal life.

Vanessa Kirby will be in charge of portraying Empress Joséphine, the first wife of Napoleon, as the intimacy and complications of their union is explored throughout the movie. While it might be hard to make a marriage work, it's even harder to do so when one of the parties involved is constantly fighting for his life far away from home, in an attempt to change the destiny of his nation. The cast of the film will also include Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles and Ludivine Sagnier, as a man tries to forge his name in the history of the world.

The last project Ridley Scott directed was House of Gucci, a drama starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, in a story about betrayal and a battle for control over one of the most famous brands in the world. The premise of that film was much more intimate than what can be expected from Napoleon, which will feature lengthy battle sequences with heavy visual effects and a large group of extras involved. Over the course of his career, Scott has proven time and time again how he's good at balancing the action with the emotional moments between his leads.

'Napoleon' Has Already Found a Streaming Home

While Napoleon will begin its theatrical run in the United States on November 22, Apple TV+ has already secured the rights to have the title available for streaming on their catalog once it leaves the big screen. Scott has also expressed interest in releasing a director's cut of the film on the platform at some point, but these plans haven't been confirmed by Apple TV+ yet. Before he can move on to reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux, Joaquin Phoenix will be tasked with playing a military leader who changed the course of history.

Napoleon will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 22. You can check out the new Dolby poster for the movie below:

Image via Dolby