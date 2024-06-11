The Big Picture Napoleon Dynamite is inspired by real events from director Jared Hess and his family's upbringing.

Filming largely took place in Jared Hess' hometown of Preston, Idaho, incorporating real-life locations.

Despite the desire for a sequel, the animated series serves as a continuation that captures the essence of the original film.

Two decades later, folks are still raving about Napoleon Dynamite. Not only is this highly quotable coming-of-age comedy one for the ages, but it broke the Hollywood mold in a way no one has quite been able to replicate. Too many indie comedies have tried, though none have captured the pure spirit of Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess' debut feature film. But what makes a movie like Napoleon Dynamite so special? Is it the perfect casting? The laugh-out-loud one-liners? The distinct location? While all of those are factors in the 2004 comedy's success, the heart of the matter is that it was the Hess duo's own lived experience that really makes Napoleon Dynamite what it is. Without it, the film likely wouldn't have been as popular and successful as it has been.

'Napoleon Dynamite' Was Inspired by True Events

While Napoleon Dynamite isn't based on a true story per se, it was inspired by many true events. Over the years, Jared and Jerusha Hess have confirmed in interviews that the adventures of Jon Heder's Napoleon Dynamite and his friends are largely based on things that have either happened to them or that they've witnessed in some form or another. "Everything in the film is so autobiographical," director Jared Hess told Rolling Stone a decade after the film premiered. "I grew up in a family of six boys in Preston, Idaho and the character of Napoleon was a hybrid of all the most nerdy and awkward parts of me and my brothers growing up." We can't overstate enough how much Hess' childhood influenced Napoleon Dynamite. Everything from throwing action figures tied with string off the back of a bus to Deb's (Tina Majorino) puffy sleeves, which Jerusha Hess once wore herself. "Some guy dancing with her patted the sleeves and actually said, 'I like your sleeves…they’re real big,'" Hess once revealed.

But Napoleon Dynamite is more than just a collection of a few sparing moments from Jared and Jerusha Hess' upbringing, it's something of a culmination of events all tied deeply together. "Well that's a lot of embarrassing material," Hess' mother told her son after the film premiered (via Reddit AMA). The director revealed that many of the lines from the film come directly from conversations that he and his siblings had while growing up in potato country. Not only that, but most of the characters from his films have been inspired by real-life personalities from his own family. Given that Hess said "films" and not just Napoleon Dynamite, it stands to reason that characters from Nacho Libre, Gentlemen Broncos, and Don Verdean might also be pulled from the Hess' eclectic bunch of real-life supporting characters.

But the Hess' personal experience wasn't the only source of information that the filmmaking duo pulled from. It turns out, Aaron Ruell ripped some of Kip's characteristics and circumstances straight from his own family. "My brother was spending a lot of time in chat rooms with Russian women who were trying to get him to proofread their school assignments," Ruell told Deseret News in 2019. "He used it as the perfect 'in' to chat with babes. He also had purchased a time machine from a man in Florida." To make the situation even funnier, the way we see the time machine sequence in Napoleon Dynamite—in which Napoleon and Uncle Rico (Jon Gries) harm themselves in the pursuit of fixing their past mistakes—is pretty much exactly how it happened in real life. Though Ruell's brother didn't initially see the personal connection, he loved that particular sequence of the movie the most.

The Napoleon Dynamite Name Has a Hilarious Origin

In 2002, two years before Napoleon Dynamite would hit selected theaters nationwide, Jared and Jerusha Hess were students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where they studied film. It was at BYU that Jared Hess and producer Jeremy Coon met and began to come up with what would eventually become Napoleon Dynamite. But before they could get there, they needed to put together a short film. The short was called Peluca (which means "wig" in Spanish), and it followed a young high school student in Preston named Seth as he wanders about his day doing random things with his friends. Even back then, Jon Heder was always Hess' leading man, and his perm was even more "incredible" than it would be in the feature film (but that's another story).

Peluca was so well-received at the Slamdance Film Festival that Hess dropped out of BYU to pursue a feature film version, and we couldn't be happier that he did. Hess worked with Coon to raise the funds to make the project themselves, but they ultimately realized that Seth wasn't going to cut it as the main star (via Deseret News). Hess needed a name that would pop, and boy did he find one. "Napoleon Dynamite" was the sure winner, but the origins of the name are what make it special. Years earlier, Hess had been on his two-year Mormon mission as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was stationed in Chicago. One day, an older Italian fellow approached him, asking about why Mormon missionaries are called "Elders." Hess answered the man's question before asking for his name. You can guess what his answer was.

"My mind was blown," Hess told BYU Magazine in 2018. "Clearly, it wasn’t his real name. But I remember writing down on a piece of paper: 'Title of first movie must be Napoleon Dynamite.'" Of course, some out there are already shaking their heads, knowing full well that there's another origin to the Napoleon Dynamite name, but Hess was completely unaware of it for years. Napoleon Dynamite was also an alias that musician Elvis Costello used to credit himself on his 1986 album Blood & Chocolate. Hess, however, denies any connection between his Napoleon and Costello's. "Growing up in rural Idaho I had never been exposed to [his] music," the filmmaker admitted on a Reddit AMA. "At Sundance is where I first learned about the connection to Elvis Costello. It was [his] creation first. Had I known when we were writing it, I would have changed his name to "Carlindis Dynamite" or something."

Growing Up in Rural Idaho Contributed Immensely to the Film

Aside from growing up in Preston, Napoleon Dynamite was almost entirely filmed in the small Idaho town where it took 23 days for the hour-and-a-half feature to be shot in the blazing summer heat. It should come as no surprise that Jared Hess went to the very same high school that Napoleon was depicted as attending in the film. Everything from Hess' mother's llama to his childhood neighborhood to the farmers from his church were all part of the film. Even the chicken farm his brothers used to work at was included, with Napoleon co-opted into working there this time around. "It was a very personal undertaking with a lot of absurd, true-to-life moments," the director concluded. Other locations, such as Big J's Diner (which is actually located in Richmond, Utah), the local bowling alley, and Napoleon's house are real places that can still be visited today.

To note every small real-life connection to Napoleon Dynamite would be an impossible task, but it's fun to think about just how much of the film might be true to someone's Idaho reality. Of course, because of Hess' close connection with the Cache Valley, many of those who showed up in the film as extras were actually just local members of the southeastern Idaho community. Among these was Dale Critchlow, a local farmer who played Farmer Lyle (the guy who shoots the cow in front of the school bus). Sadly, Critchlow passed away in 2022 at 92 years old, but even now he's still remembered for the film. "There’s a lot of local people in it and it’s so fun to see your friend on screen," Preston City Council member Todd Thomas told Deseret News in 2024, who likewise felt like Napoleon Dynamite was an accurate representation of his own upbringing. In celebration of the film, a "Napoleon Dynamite Festival" was launched in Preston, and, according to The Los Angeles Times, Dynamite-related tourism raked in over $1 million in only two years after the film's initial release. That's no small feat for such a small town.

We’re Unlikely To Get a Traditional 'Napoleon Dynamite' Sequel Because We Already Sort of Got One

Given the sheer amount of personal material Jared and Jerusha Hess poured into Napoleon Dynamite, one has to think that there's a near-endless pool of more hilarious content to pull from. After all, there's got to be a lot about Jared Hess' Idaho upbringing that he couldn't fit into the original film, right? For years, fans have talked about the possibility of a Napoleon Dynamite sequel (something the studios reportedly desire), and have pestered the cast and crew with the same question over and over, especially after that post-credits scene. While Jon Heder and many of the others have gone on record with their hopes for a sequel eventually, the film's director—who recently co-directed Thelma the Unicorn for Netflix—has a different response to those who continue to ask the question.

"Look, we gave you six episodes of an animated series," Hess tells fans. "That equals more amount of time than a sequel. If you sit down and watch those back to back, you’ve got yourself a sequel. Because you’ve got all the same characters and all the same actors." The short-lived Fox animated Napoleon Dynamite series did indeed bring back the original cast to voice their respective characters, but without the physicality of Heder, the cast, and Preston itself, it didn't quite feel the same (though the animated series is a wild ride that all true fans should experience at least once). Still, even after twenty years, Napoleon Dynamite is one of those movies that stands best when it stands alone, on the shoulders of those who made it. Sequel or not, it's a hilarious tale of life, adventure, and the small joys of small towns.

