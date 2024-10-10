Napoleon Dynamite hit the big screen two decades ago and has since developed a cult following thanks to its refreshing new take on the coming-of-age comedy scene. Besides, given its commercial success, it appears that there's a sequel in the discussion, which Efren Ramirez recently teased to ComicBook, hinting at the inclusion of the original cast. Ramirez starred as Class President candidate Pedro Sánchez in the indie film that gained $46.1 million globally against a $400,000 budget and currently has a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score.

During an interview for his new movie, Seven Cemeteries, Ramirez said of a potential Napoleon Dynamite sequel, "Everyone wants a sequel. And I can say this legally, that the door’s not closed yet." The actor also noted that "there’s more to tell with these characters," who last appeared in the Napoleon Dynamite animated series that ran for six episodes in 2012.

“When you have a really good story, whether you make a prequel or a sequel, you can really explore the depths of these characters of where they would be, or where they came from, or what led them to be where they’re at.”

Produced by Jeremy Coon, Chris Wyatt, and Sean Covel, Napoleon Dynamite was released in the U.S. in June 2004 after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival earlier that year. It was written by Jared and Jerusha Hess and directed by Jared. Starring in the role of the titular character was Jon Heder, a nerdy, socially awkward high-school student with a lot of things going on both at home and in school. Others included in the cast were Tina Majorino as Deborah "Deb" Bradshaw, Aaron Ruell as Kipland Ronald "Kip" Dynamite, Jon Gries as Uncle Rico Dynamite, Haylie Duff as Summer Wheatly and Sandy Martin as Grandma Carlinda Dynamite.

A 'Napoleon Dynamite 2' May Just Be What Fans Need

Ramirez’s latest chat with ComicBook will not be the first time he suggested the continuation of Napoleon Dynamite, as he once said at the FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Con: "The world of Napoleon Dynamite has not closed yet. We will see." The movie star has also expressed appreciation to fans worldwide who keep the movie’s characters relevant via cosplays, saying:

"I travel across the country with Jon Heder and Jon Gries, and it’s amazing to see when we go on stage and see hundreds of people dressed up as the characters. To me, I say, ‘Wow, I’m a part of this. This is cool. I get to enjoy and play a character that resonates with people all over the world.’"

More details about a Napoleon Dynamite sequel are yet to be announced; however, the original movie is available to watch on Hulu.

Napoleon Dynamite Release Date August 27, 2004 Director Jared Hess Cast Jon Heder , Jon Gries , Aaron Ruell , Efren Ramirez , Diedrich Bader , Tina Majorino Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jared Hess , Jerusha Hess Studio Fox Searchlight Pictures Tagline He's out to prove he's got nothing to prove. Website http://www.foxsearchlight.com/napoleondynamite Expand

