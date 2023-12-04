The Big Picture Napoleon earned $35 million in its second weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $136 million in just two weeks.

The film is essentially a streaming release from Apple, with its theatrical run serving as advertising for its eventual release on Apple TV+.

Although Napoleon has received mixed reviews, director Ridley Scott's previous historical epic, Gladiator, remains his biggest hit in the genre, grossing over $500 million worldwide.

After exceeding expectations in its first weekend of release, aided in no small part by the customary Thanksgiving boost, director Ridley Scott’s slyly funny historical epic, Napoleon, stumbled in its second weekend. The movie added $35 million worldwide, finishing second on the global box office chart behind the Indian blockbuster Animal. Of this $35 million, a little over $7 million came from domestic theaters.

Napoleon has made $45 million stateside so far, and another $90 million from overseas territories, for a two-week worldwide haul of $136 million. Released in theaters by Sony, Napoleon is essentially a streaming film produced by Apple; the tech giant is using the film’s theatrical run as advertising for its eventual release on the Apple TV+ platform, much like it did with director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon recently. This is also why it wouldn’t be fair to hold either film to the same standards as regular theatrical releases.

'Napoleon's Mixed Reception and Long Run-Time Seem to Be Hurting It

Killers of the Flower Moon is about to conclude its theatrical run with a $150 million global haul, of which around $70 million came from domestic theaters. Napoleon should be able to overtake Scorsese’s three and a half hour epic on both counts, although it’ll be surprising if it is able to recover its reported $200 million production budget. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, who led 2019’s Joker to over a billion dollars globally, Napoleon received mixed reviews. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 59% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime calling it “one of (Scott’s) most grandiose projects to date.” Scott, a veteran of the historical epic genre, has had a rather uneven last few years. 2021's The Last Duel bombed badly, but House of Gucci was a modest hit that same year, especially considering its restrained budget of around $70 million. His biggest hit in the historical epic genre remains Gladiator, which grossed over $500 million worldwide, and famously featured Phoenix in a supporting role. He will stay in the same sandbox for the foreseeable future; his next film is Gladiator 2.

Napoleon’s biggest international markets are the U.K. ($6.5 million), France ($5.6 million), Australia ($4.8 million), Germany ($3.4 million) and Spain ($3.2 million). In its opening weekend, the film grossed around $33 million across the extended five-day frame, and $78 million worldwide. It remains to be seen if releasing Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon in theaters has any impact on their life on digital platforms and streaming. Also starring Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.