The Big Picture Ridley Scott's Napoleon surpasses $200 million at the box office.

The streaming version of the film will delve deeper into the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine, with over four hours of footage. The impact of this extended version on the film's overall reception is uncertain.

The cast includes Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, and Rupert Everett, with Scott directing from a script by David Scarpa. Napoleon is set to premiere on Apple TV+, although the release date is yet to be announced.

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon has crossed the $200 million at the worldwide box office. The Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby starrer’s international gross stands at $141.1 million and domestic at $59.6 million, bringing its worldwide cume to $200.7 million. The movie was meant to have a short theatrical window before it arrives on Apple TV it has mostly mixed reviews with praises for its battle sequences and performances and criticism for its historical inaccuracies.

Napoleon focuses on the life and conquests of the French Emperor told from the point of view of his relationship with his Empress Josephine (Kirby) and how that relationship affected his plans in the grand scheme of things. Scott has taken many liberties but overall, the feature covers three decades of the conqueror’s life, his personal and historical aspects, with a commanding performance from Phoenix.

There’s a Lot More to Unpack in the Streaming Version

Given the feature has expansive storytelling the streaming version will show a lot more chemistry between Napoleon and Josephine. The director previously revealed that the streaming version is over four hours long, "And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes," he said, though its unclear if he intends to cut his extended version of the film down any further. The movie has a 58 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, it remains to be seen if it gets any better or worse when the film finally lands on streaming. Scott has remained unfazed of the criticism reminding fans that most epics of this nature take historical liberties.

Bringing Scott’s vision to life are Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, and Paul Rhys as Talleyrand. Further rounding off the cast are Catherine Walker, Gavin Spokes, John Hollingworth, Mark Bonnar, Sam Crane, and many more. Scott directs from a script written by David Scarpa. He also produced the Apple Studios film through his Scott Free Productions banner alongside Phoenix, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam. Executive producers include Aidan Elliot and Michael Pruss.

Napoleon will debut on Apple TV+ on a yet to be disclosed date. You can know more about the feature by following this link.