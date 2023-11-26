The Big Picture Sony's release of Ridley Scott's Napoleon exceeded expectations at the box office, grossing $78 million globally during its five-day debut.

Sony’s release of director Ridley Scott’s slyly funny epic historical drama Napoleon came in ahead of expectations at the box office, helped in small part by the lucrative Thanksgiving weekend domestically. The movie grossed an estimated $32.5 million stateside across its extended five-day debut, and added a little over $46 million from overseas territories, for a global opening of $78 million.

Starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, the biopic plays fast and loose with facts, focusing instead on delivering a character-first experience for fans. Reviews for Napoleon have been mixed, with the movie earning a borderline “fresh” 61% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and a B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Napoleon is the kind of movie that would need older audiences to show up over the next few weeks for it to make a strong enough commercial impression, but as things stand, the film is off to a good start.

It performed exceptionally well across Europe, where it generated $33 million in its opening weekend. Numbers from the Middle East were also strong, with the movie earning $2.3 million across the region. Mexico reported a $2.9 million debut, while Australia delivered $2.6 million. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Napoleon will need to squeeze out every last dollar across the holiday period if it wants to perform better than Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon. At the IMAX box office, Napoleon has pulled in $9 million from 723 screens across 74 markets over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Ridley Scott's Last Five Movies Global Gross Napoleon $78 million House of Gucci $153 million The Last Duel $30 million All the Money in the World $57 million Alien: Covenant $240 million

'Napoleon' is Off to a Better Start than 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Both movies were given lavish theatrical runs by Apple (in partnership with studios), essentially as marketing for their eventual streaming debuts. While Killers of the Flower Moon was no doubt hobbled by its gargantuan three and a half hour run time and dense subject-matter, Napoleon is a comparatively populist experience with Scott at the helm. The filmmaker is known for his epic historical dramas, not all of which, however, have performed to the level of 2000’s Gladiator. Scott will remain in the same zone for a while, with a sequel to that Oscar-winning film lined up as his next project.

Killers of the Flower Moon is looking to conclude its theatrical run with over $150 million worldwide, also against a reported budget of $200 million. The Leonardo DiCarprio-led drama currently sits at $151.8 million at the global box office. While it was never supposed to be a box office hit, its performance certainly shed a light on audience behaviors and appetites. Scott’s last historical drama, the mid-pandemic release The Last Duel, bombed badly. But Napoleon is out-performing his other 2021 release, House of Gucci, in like-for-like markets. Also starring Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.