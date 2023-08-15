The Big Picture Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix team up for a new historical epic about Napoleon, with Phoenix portraying the French Emperor.

The film will focus on Napoleon's rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Despite previous film adaptations, Napoleon's story continues to captivate Hollywood with Steven Spielberg planning his own miniseries about the historical figure. The Phoenix-led film will be released on November 22.

Director Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix are teaming back up for another big-screen historical epic with the release of this year’s Napoleon. Tying in with the real-life historical figure’s birthday, a brand-new image from the film has been revealed via Twitter, which features the French Emperor in the midst of European conquest. The image showcases Phoenix as the titular conqueror, who can be seen mounted on a horse, wielding a sword, and ready to charge into battle in a brutal campaign to conquer all of Europe. While the Academy Award-winning actor may be older than the real-life Napoleon was during the peak of his power, there’s no denying that his commanding on-screen presence will likely captivate audiences when the latest Scott-helmed epic conquers the big screen this Thanksgiving.

Additional details on the upcoming historical epic remain under wraps. However, given the information provided by the film’s official trailer, Napoleon will center on the historical figure’s rise to power alongside to his relationship with Empress Joséphine, who will be played by Vanessa Kirby. With the film focusing on the relationship between the two figures, it will be interesting to see how an often overlooked dynamic of Napoleon's life fully plays out in contrast to his overall military campaign.

The Life of Napoleon Continues to be a Point of Interest For Hollywood

Image via Sony

The life of Napoleon Bonaparte remains a fascinating point of interest in history, with the French Emperor receiving his fair share of film adaptations over the years, such as Abel Gance’s epic five-hour-long silent film from 1927 and 1970’s Waterloo. While Napoleon is finally receiving his long-overdue life story on the big screen with Scott’s latest film, there’s still more of his story to be told in the near future as Steven Spielberg plans to finally bring Stanley Kubrick’s long-dormant script to life in the form of an epic seven-part miniseries for HBO. Until then, audiences will soon get to fully experience his rise to power when Napoleon marches into theaters this Fall.

Napoleon debuts exclusively in theaters on November 22. Check out the official image from the upcoming historical epic below.