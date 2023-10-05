The Big Picture Director Ridley Scott's upcoming film Napoleon will depict the critical event of Napoleon shutting down the Royalist Insurrection in France's history.

The film will be screened in premium large formats such as Screen X, 70mm, and IMAX, highlighting the epic scale of the story.

A director's cut of the film, reportedly over four-and-a-half hours long, will be released on Apple TV+ after the theatrical run, focusing more on Empress Joséphine's early life.

Director Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic, Napoleon, is marching to the big screen next month. As audiences eagerly await the Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie, the film’s official Twitter account has revealed a set of new photos marking the anniversary of a critical event in the historical figure’s early career.

On October 5, 1795, the real-life Napoleon brutally shut down the Royalist Insurrection during an unstable period in France’s history, and it looks like that event will play a significant role in the upcoming film. The image features Napoleon and his troops facing the crowd of insurrectionists, gearing up for a violent confrontation. As history has shown, the aftermath of the conflict will be brutal, previously teased in the film’s first trailer, which showed the titular character firing at the crowd.

In addition to the brand-new look at the movie, the post also revealed that the film will be screened in premium large formats, such as Screen X, 70mm, and IMAX when it debuts on the big screen this Thanksgiving. The film was initially slated to be released as an Apple TV+ exclusive before shifting to a theatrical release alongside Killers of the Flower Moon. With an epic sense of scale, the story of Napoleon is a tale worthy of seeing on the big screen, which audiences will soon get to experience when the film is released exclusively in theaters this Thanksgiving.

'Napoleon' is the Latest Epic Film from Director Ridley Scott

Starring Phoenix, Napoleon centers on the titular historical figure and his rise to power in contrast to his relationship with Empress Joséphine, who will be played by Vanessa Kirby. The life of Napoleon is rich, so it will be interesting to see how much of his life will be able to fit within the film’s runtime. However, in traditional fashion from Scott, a director’s cut of the film is also in the works, which will reportedly be over four-and-a-half hours long. Additional details on when to expect the cut to debut remain a mystery, but according to a previous report, the film will focus more on Joséphine’s early life. The director’s cut will likely debut on Apple TV+ after the film’s theatrical run.

Napoleon conquers the big screen on November 22. Check out the official images and trailer from the upcoming film below.