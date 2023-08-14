The Big Picture Ridley Scott's Napoleon will offer a unique perspective on the French leader, focusing on his relationship with Empress Josephine and subverting expectations of traditional biopics.

Joaquin Phoenix effortlessly captures Napoleon's menacing sense of authority, while Vanessa Kirby brings out the raw, chaotic side of their relationship on screen.

The film aims to showcase a complex and unexpected side of history, with grand locations and a sense of epic scale, creating an immersive experience through Ridley Scott's vision.

One of the hotly anticipated films coming out later this year is Ridley Scott’s Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. The feature will chronicle the French leader’s rise to power and his relationship with his consort Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). The historical drama is sort of a passion project for the director and along with Phoenix, he’s tried to capture the essence of the historical figure.

Now, Empire Magazine has released a pair of new images from the upcoming film, one of which sees Napoleon on a seashore. On one side, he’s surrounded by his own men, and on the other, we can see some children and locals looking at him. Phoenix effortlessly embodies the character capturing a menacing sense of authority. The image does not give away much in terms of plot but draws attention to the grand locations and sense of epic scale in the period drama.

What to Expect from Napoleon?

The upcoming movie will see the French leader from Scott’s unique directorial point of view wherein he has focused on the rise and fall of Napoleon through the lens of his volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Speaking of the movie previously, the director made it clear that the team behind Napoleon is trying to subvert expectations of the character and traditional biopics. As Phoenix explained, "If you want to really understand Napoleon, then you should probably do your own studying and reading. Because if you see this film, it’s this experience told through Ridley’s eyes.” Adding, “It’s just such a complex world. I mean, it’s so f**king complex. What we were after was something that would capture the feeling of this man."

While politics and battles are one thing, fans can also expect to see the relationship he shared with his wife in a new light as Kirby and Phoenix brings out the raw, chaotic side of their relationship to screen in all its volatility, pain, and passion, subverting more clichés of a period drama. Overall, the movie aims to showcase a side of history that none could have imagined.

Alongside Phoenix and Kirby, Napoleon stars Ben Miles as Napoleon's advisor Caulaincourt, Tahar Rahim as politician Paul Barras, Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Tallien, and Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette. Further rounding off the cast are Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, and more.

Napoleon hits theaters on Nov. 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date. You can check out the film's trailer down below: