The Big Picture Napoleon explores the turbulent relationship between the French emperor and Empress Joséphine, showcasing their love, insecurities, and more.

The film takes an intense approach to historical retelling, promising an in-depth exploration of their complicated love and loss.

Vanessa Kirby will portray a multifaceted Joséphine in different eras of her life.

Napoleon is a fortnight away and fans are counting down the days to see Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix team up again for this historical drama. The feature chronicles the life and conquests of the French emperor from a more intimate lens. Various images and sneak peeks released focus on Napoleon's romantic life as well, showing him as an equal part conqueror and a lover. The feature will show how his conquests and decisions were influenced by the love of his life, Empress Joséphine.

Apple has unveiled stunning new images of Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine. We see Joséphine in different eras of her life, first as a lonely young woman before she meets Napoleon. Another image sees her with the crown on her head standing tall as an Empress. The rest of the new images give us an idea about how her life unfolds, perhaps after divorcing Napoleon. The images paint a complicated picture of love and loss which will be further explored in the upcoming feature.

Like other things in their lives, Napoleon and Joséphine had a turbulent relationship. “She was kind of outsider just as Napoleon was,” Kirby previously stated about their connection. “She met Napoleon and saw something in him incredibly ambitious, probably quite frightening,” she added. The nature and history of their relationship – including the relatable ups and downs of any romantic relationship – will be chronicled to its full extent in the upcoming movie.

'Napoleon' Will Not Shy Away From the Turbulent Nature of Napoleon & Joséphine's Relationship

The partnership between Phoenix and Kirby will explore the “volatile” chemistry between the characters, as their performances reflects the love, insecurities, and madness that such a relationship entails. So far, the film seems to take an intense approach to historical retelling, and we do not expect anything different coming from Scott and Phoenix. While fans will see one version in the theaters, the streaming version, which is over four hours long, will certainly dive into the story more.

Further bringing Scott’s vision to life are Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, and Paul Rhys as Talleyrand. Further rounding off the ensemble cast are Catherine Walker, Gavin Spokes, John Hollingworth, Mark Bonnar, Sam Crane, and many more. Scott directs from a screenplay by David Scarpa.

Napoleon is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on a soon-to-be-announced date. You can get more details about the film here and check out the new images below:

