Ridley Scott has solidified himself as a true auteur, delivering a signature epic style in the films he directs. With a Director's Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award already under his belt, the Academy Award-nominated director is a force to be reckoned with. Delivering us classic films like Thelma and Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian among others, he is a fan-favorite, with just his name on a film poster bringing in audiences across the world. With Gladiator 2 on the way, Ridley has no plans to slow down. His latest film, Napoleon, opens in theaters on November 22, 2023, and is sure to follow in those same larger-than-life footsteps with a cast that will not only deliver a masterclass in acting but also one in important historical moments.

Napoleon was written by David Scarpa, who is currently writing Scott's next film, Gladiator 2. Scarpa previously worked with Scott on the 2017 crime drama All the Money in the World. Napoleon was produced by previous Scott collaborators Mark Huffman (The Martian) and Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), as well as Scott himself. The film's score is by composer Martin Phipps, whose work includes Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, and The Crown, and is sure to amplify the legendary atmosphere of what is certain to be another Ridley Scott masterpiece.

Napoleon Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier Main Genre Biopic

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) was a political leader and military commander best known for his work during the French Revolution. He led his armies during what was dubbed the Napoleonic Wars, beginning in 1803 and ending in 1815. Napoleon married Joséphine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby) in 1796, whom he later divorced due to her inability to bear a child. Although he was at times a controversial leader, his accomplishments are plentiful and include developing the Napoleonic Code, reforming the French educational system, and becoming the first emperor of France. Considered to be one of the best military commanders in history, Napoleon's war strategies are still studied at military academies.

Joaquin Phoenix has had an astonishing career, with four Academy Award nominations, including one win for playing the titular role in Joker. In addition to playing the Joker, Phoenix is known for his leading roles in films like Her and Walk the Line, as well as his previous collaboration with Scott, Gladiator. Phoenix will reprise his role as the Joker in 2024 with the release of Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Lady Gaga, who will play the Joker's girlfriend, Harley Quinn.

Vannessa Kirby as Empress Josephine

More than just the wife of Bonaparte, Empress Josephine (Vanessa Kirby) was a patron of the arts, the daughter of an impoverished aristocrat who made her way up into high society through her smarts and desire for a better life. Bonaparte was not Josephine's first husband, as she'd been previously married to an army officer named Alexandre when she was sixteen, with whom she had two children. Although the marriage didn't last, it was her marriage to Bonaparte that catapulted her into the public eye. After six years of marriage, Bonaparte found a technicality that would allow for an annulment, with the underlying reasoning that Josephine was unable to bear a son. Throughout her life, Josephine worked with all different types of artists, from sculptors to interior decorators. She was a loving mother to her two children and collected many works of art throughout her life.

While actress Jodie Comer was originally set to play the role, scheduling conflicts made it impossible, so filmmakers landed on Kirby to take over. Kirby is best known for her role as the young Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown, as well as her Oscar-nominated role in the 2020 film Pieces of a Woman, which follows the story of Martha (Kirby) after she loses her baby in childbirth. Most recently, Kirby starred alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, where she played the White Widow.

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras

Paul Barras was a very powerful French politician during the French Revolution. In his early adult years, Barras was sent to supervise the French army of Italy, after which he traveled to Toulon, where he met Napoleon. Barras became one of Napoleon's closest confidants before they had a falling out years later. Interestingly, Barras had an affair with Joséphine de Beauharnais, who would later become Napoleon's wife. Barras aided in the fall of Maximilien Robespierre, a leader who pushed the Terror on France. Napoleon had Barras exiled, where he remained until the later years of his life, up until the fall of the Empire.

Tahar Rahim is a French actor who is most known for his Golden Globe-nominated roles in The Serpent and The Mauritanian. His breakthrough role in 2009's A Prophet earned him a César Award, a Dublin Film Critic's Circle Award, and a Lumiere Award, among others. Next, Rahim is set to star in Sony's Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web, where he will play Ezekiel Sims, a character with very similar powers to Spider-Man but who uses them for a very different purpose.

Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley

Arthur Wellesley (Rupert Everett) was the first Duke of Wellington who served twice as the prime minister of Britain and was one of the top political and military names of the 19th century. He is one of the people credited with ending the Napoleonic Wars after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Often hailed as one of the greatest defensive commanders in history, his style of warfare was known for causing maximum damage to his opponents while inflicting minimal casualties on his own side.

Rupert Everett has had some unforgettable roles, both in live-action films and in voice-over roles. His live-action work includes playing George Downes in the Julia Roberts romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding, taking on the role of Oberon in A Midsummer Night's Dream, starring alongside Harry Styles in the 2022 drama My Policeman, and playing opposite Matthew Broderick in 1999's Inspector Gadget. If you don't recognize Everett's face, you will definitely recognize his voice. The actor's voice-over roles include Prince Charming in the Shrek films, Mr. Fox in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, and Sloan Blackburn in The Wild Thornberries Movie.

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot

Jean-Andoche Junot (Mark Bonnar) was a French military officer known for being the commander of the 1807 French invasion of Portugal. Junot met Napoleon Bonaparte when he was a part of the Siege of Toulon in 1793. After the siege, Junot was made Bonaparte's aide-de-camp, as Bonaparte was now a general. Junot became closer to Bonaparte, who made Junot commander-in-chief of a corps getting ready for the invasion of Portugal. However, Junot's behavior later in his career angered Bonaparte, and the two were no longer as close as before. His fall from grace drove Junot mad, and he eventually killed himself.

Mark Bonnar is a Scottish actor who has appeared in hit UK television shows like Doctor Who, and Law & Order: UK, as well as the Sharon Horgan-led Prime Video series Catastrophe, which ran from 2015 to 2019. Bonnar has also done voice-over work, most notably in the smash hit video game Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Catherine Walker as Marie-Antoinette

Marie-Antoinette (Catherine Walker) was the infamous queen of France before the French Revolution when her lavish lifestyle was criticized during a time when the country was in turmoil. As the community's opinion of her became more and more desolate, they were forced to seek protection at the Legislative Assembly. When the monarchy was abolished in 1792, Marie-Antoinette's husband, Louis XVI, was executed with a guillotine, and after Marie-Antoinette's trial, she met the same grim fate.

This isn't Irish actress Catherine Walker's first iconic role, nor her first time working with Ridley Scott. Walker recently played Anna Wintour in the Scott-directed House of Gucci with Lady Gaga. She has also acted alongside Amy Adams in the romantic comedy Leap Year and appeared in the UK Soap Opera Holby City, as well as the Crime Drama Shetland.

Ludivine Saginer as Theresa Cabarrus

Born in Madrid, Spain, Theresa de Cabarrús (Ludvinen Saginer) was the daughter of a French-born father who founded the Royal Bank of Spain. Theresa was a painting student who married a wealthy aristocrat at the age of fourteen. After the Revolution in 1789, Theresa got a divorce and was later imprisoned in 1794 for defending her new lover, Jean Lambert Tallien, whose behavior was disapproved of by Maximilien Robespierre, a highly controversial figure of the French Revolution. While in prison, Theresa met Joséphine de Beauharnais, and the two later became major figures in French politics and high society.

Ludivine Saginer is a French actress who has appeared in many French and American film and television projects. Some notable roles include the part of Esther Aubry in the HBO Drama The New Pope starring Jude Law and John Malkovich, the role of Claire in the Netflix Crime-Drama Lupin, and, back in 2003, the role of Tink in Peter Pan. This isn't Saginer's first time appearing in a Napoleon-themed project, as she played a character called Hortense in four episodes of the TV Mini-series Napoléon in 2002.

Ben Miles as Caulaincort

Armand-Augustin-Louis de Caulaincort (Ben Miles) was an officer in the French military as well as an advisor to Napoleon. Caulancourt joined the army when he was just fourteen years old and, later in his career, became an aide to Napoleon. While working alongside Napoleon, Caulaincort experienced something that forever changed not only his life but his view of Napoleon. He was told to give orders to bring a Duke to trial for treason. Upon this trial, the Duke was executed. When Caulaincort learned that he played a part in getting the Duke killed, he showed his sadness and was never able to recapture that same feeling of familiarity he used to have with Napoleon.

Ben Miles has an amazing acting resume, with film titles like Tetris, V For Vendetta, and The Catcher Was a Spy. His television credits are just as impressive and include the recent Apple TV hit Hijack, as well as Disney+'s Andor, The Crown, and Black Mirror. He was nominated for a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his work on The Crown, where he played a young Peter Townsend, a British Royal Air Force officer.

Other Characters In 'Napoleon'

Napoleon has quite an all-star cast, jammed full of iconic historical figures. Some faces you can expect to see in the cast are Ian McNeice (Doctor Who) as King Louis XVIII, who spent the French Revolution in exile; Paul Rhys (Saltburn) as Talleyrand, Napoleon's chief diplomat; Edouard Philipponnat (The Runner) as Tsar Alexander, the Emperor of Russia during the Napoleonic Wars; Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) as Lucien Bonaparte, the younger brother of Napoleon and a French diplomat and politician; Anna Mawn (The Nevers) as The Duchess Marie-Louise, the Duchess of Parma and Napoleon's second wife; and John Hollingworth (The Queen's Gambit) as Marshal Ney, who, under Napoleon, was named one of the original eighteen Marshals of the French Empire. With a cast as packed as this one, it's no surprise there is a rumored director's cut that's over four hours long. No matter how long the runtime, the film is sure to draw audiences in for an important lesson in history.