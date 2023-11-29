The Big Picture Ridley Scott's film Napoleon subverts the expectations of a Great Man film, portraying the French emperor as an immature tyrant driven by insecurity.

Joaquin Phoenix's performance in the film aligns more with his distinct brand of acting than the historical figure of Napoleon, undermining the portrayal of a Great Man.

The humor in Napoleon undermines the dignity of Great Man biopics, finding absurdity and farce within the costume drama genre and humanizing the lives of aristocrats.

Comprehending America, both its history and current state, is an intricate undertaking. Our collective understanding of the nation and what we as people represent is often precarious. Cinema is a vital platform to grapple with the complexities of the United States of America. Over the last 100 years of cinema, films about "Great Men," on one hand, glorify or deconstruct the legacies of fabled individuals, including political leaders, military generals, social reformers, artists, and scientists. This loose genre, which includes Lawrence of Arabia, Patton, Malcolm X, and Oppenheimer, distills the history of a nation and group of people, and comments on today's issues through the perspective of a sole individual. Naturally, whether you admire or loathe them, these Great Men demand unwavering respect and historical esteem. Ridley Scott, with his subverted take on the new Great Man film, Napoleon, suggests that not all Great Men, in this case, the titular Emperor of France in the 19th century, are reverential.

Napoleon Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier Runtime 157 Genres Biopic, Drama

'Napoleon' is Familiar Territory for Ridley Scott

Scott's film tracks the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) as a young French army officer to his reign as the Emperor of France. The story primarily fixates on his thorny relationship with his wife, Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby), as his ruthless warmongering becomes intertwined with his wife's infertility—spiteful over the lack of a biological heir. A grand historical epic filled with lavish sets and awe-inspiring battle sequences is familiar territory for Scott, who previously directed Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and The Last Duel. Films of this mold appeared to be in a dire situation in terms of financial viability, but Scott managed to receive a $200 million budget from Apple to make a recognizable Great Man War epic. With a proper marketing campaign and a bankable star, Napoleon's promising box office performance showed that there is a mainstream interest in stately period epics.

If standard routes of advertising weren't enough, Ridley Scott's cantankerous media tour has been prominent enough to inspire a viral marketing campaign. When inquired about the criticisms of historical inaccuracies of his film, he responded "Excuse me, mate, were you there? No? Well, shut the fuck up then." Responding to negative feedback from French critics, the 85-year-old director said "The French don't even like themselves." Scott's pervasive rabble-rousing in the press has been wholly entertaining, and, upon watching Napoleon, it carries a resonance with the inherent mutinous nature of the French emperor depicted on screen. Napoleon operates on his own set of rules, and so does Scott, bypassing any notions of affability.

Joaquin Phoenix's Neurotic Performance as Napoleon Bonaparte Subverts the Expectations of a Great Man

If something feels off-kilter about Napoleon, despite featuring all the trademarks of a rudimentary historical war epic, that's because it is. Despite the prominent integration of high-octane battle sequences, a lavish period set piece, thousands of extras, and a foolproof rise-and-fall narrative of Napoleon's adult life, the core of the film is uncanny at heart. What is engineered as a new installment in the canon of Great Man cinema is in fact a deconstruction of how audiences interpret totemic historical figures. Scott's film sees Napoleon being put through the Joaquin Phoenix wringer. The actor brings his usual bag of tricks that have made him one of the most celebrated performers of his generation. In his archetypal roles, including The Master, Joker, and Beau is Afraid, Phoenix has developed a unique persona that illustrates a morose, disillusioned man who is constantly mumbling and expressing seemingly inoperable angst. As Owen Gleiberman describes in a story about the actor's specific brand of performance, he has streamlined his "mopey, awkward dyspeptic" character across various films of all genres and periods.

As a result, the titular Napoleon feels more in line with the distinct Joaquin Phoenix brand of acting than the cultural and historical understanding of the real Napoleon. Naturally, this greatly undermines the expectation of a Great Man film. The crux of the film's characterization of the military general and emperor is the overcompensation of his insecurity. Napoleon shows that the man vented his frustrations through bloody combat and warfare. Scott paints the notorious figure as nothing more than an immature tyrant inexplicably hellbent on amassing power. The director appeared to have taken interest in the Napoleon complex, a colloquial condition about people of short stature who overcompensate for their height by adopting a domineering personality. Unlike other Great Man films, where the majestic quality of power allures the likes of T.E. Lawrence and J. Robert Oppenheimer, there is a soulless void in Napoleon's construction of his empire. Regardless of the innate savagery of warfare, the expansion of his jurisdiction is executed without any nuance. This makes Napoleon apt for criticism, as the film is devoid of a centralized hook to keep viewers engaged with the scope and eminence of the story.

The Humor in 'Napoleon' Undermines the Dignity of Great Man Biopics

One of the major takeaways from Napoleon among critics and the general audience is the film's perverse and wry sense of humor, especially regarding the portrayal of the mighty historical figure. Extracting absurdity and farce within the dignified realm of a costume drama was previously mastered by Stanley Kubrick (who left a Napoleon film unrealized in his life) in Barry Lyndon. Scott's Napoleon finds drollness in the emperor's sexual impotence. His sexual anxiety paves the way to some of the funniest sequences in the film, and they ought to put an end to the nonsensical sex scene discourse among the film community. Throughout the film, Phoenix delivers hilarious line readings, but none more priceless and meme-worthy than "Destiny has brought me this lamb chop!" Napoleon says in a fit of rage at the dinner table.

Napoleon, even more so than as a grand war epic, excels as a perverse and gothic romance, as much of the aforementioned humor stems from the toxic relationship between Napoleon and Josephine. The chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby is electric and worth the price of admission alone. Their domestic quarrels, on one hand, humanize the lives of aristocrats. On the flip side, these scenes, which include a sequence where Napoleon crawls under a prolonged dinner table in an attempt to pleasure his wife, shape the powerful monarch as a desperate, sex-crazed primate.

The omnipresent humor in Napoleon not only picks up the film from its occasional drab stretches, but it expresses Scott's interpretation of the French emperor as a tyrannical buffoon. By nature, any story told from the perspective of a titanic figure will make the respective icon admirable. With Napoleon, it's hard to imagine anyone thinking Phoenix's portrayal of the titular role is "cool." While Great Man films often present morally complex, if not morally corrupt, individuals, the artists behind them never intend for them to be embraced as wholly benevolent superheroes. However, they are expected to be received with reverence and stateliness by the audience. Scott rejects this grandeur associated with the genre by exhibiting a petty monarch who somehow attained power and influence despite being derelict in his duties as a noble general and bureaucrat.

How 'Napoleon' Compares to Other Great Man Films Like 'Oppenheimer'

When comparing Napoleon to another 2023 Great Man biopic of a consequential historical figure, Oppenheimer, Ridley Scott's thematic shift of the genre becomes more pronounced. During the press tour for his film, Christopher Nolan viewed Oppenheimer as "the most important person who ever lived." His film backed up that claim, as the physicist's fateful actions resulted in a nuclear bombing of innocent civilians, and subsequently allowed scientific theory to be exploited as a weapon of mass destruction in the future. Of course, Napoleon was responsible for carnage as well, with the film even listing the number of casualties in each of his battles before the end credits. Perhaps this speaks to the difference between Nolan and Scott as filmmakers, but Napoleon lacks the operatic and epoch-making flair of Oppenheimer. It's fair to criticize Scott's film for its reduced ambition, but Napoleon's contempt towards its historical protagonist runs antithetical to our preconceived notions of Great Man films.

Ridley Scott has always been unpretentious about his craft in his nearly 50 years of feature filmmaking. Napoleon was never likely going to overtly aspire to a profound philosophy about war or the sociological impact of violence. Whether intentional or not, his film unmasks the unflattering source of power in 19th-century France. How could someone like Napoleon Bonaparte, who often resembles a child playing dress-up as a king, amount to such prestige in the canon of world history? Call it revisionist history, but Napoleon, despite all its flaws, challenges our innate draw to important, but ultimately complicated, historical Great Men.

