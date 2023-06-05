Nothing quite beats a historical epic, and director Ridley Scott plans on returning to the genre with the release of Napoleon later this year. In part of Apple’s WWDC 2023 event, a brand-new sneak peek from the upcoming film has been revealed, which showcases Joaquin Phoenix as the titular historical figure rising to power.

While no additional details were provided, the new look at the film features Napoleon Bonaparte himself standing in a ship, likely embarking on a naval voyage to conquer all of Europe. While specific details remain under wraps for now, the film will reportedly center on Bonaparte’s relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby, as he eventually rises to become the Emperor of the French. With Scott at the helm, audiences are likely in for a brutal insight into the real-life figures that will, at the very least, provide plenty of jaw-dropping visuals.

Produced by Apple Studios, the film was initially intended for a streaming debut exclusively on Apple TV+. However, plans changed earlier this year after Apple announced that future movies would be receiving a traditional theatrical release model, beginning with Killers of the Flower Moon. Needless to say, seeing Napoleon on the big screen should only be expected when re-telling his epic story, especially with Scott at the helm, who is best known for conveying a grand sense of scale in his films. And with a Thanksgiving release date set for later this year in a crowded holiday movie season, Apple is displaying complete confidence in the upcoming project.

Following Napoleon, Ridley Scott Will Take on Another Historical Epic

At 85 years old, Scott fully showcases his dedication to film as he shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. While he is recognized by many for his classic sci-fi flicks like Alien and Blade Runner, Scott is also best known for his acclaimed historical epics, such as Gladiator and the director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven. While The Last Duel, another recent historical film he directed, may have significantly underperformed at the box office, the director remains committed to the genre.

Alongside the release of Napoleon later this year, Scott will be returning to the world of Ancient Rome with the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, which is currently slated to be released on November 22, 2024, with Paul Mescal attached to star. Historical epics are long overdue for a comeback, and it appears Scott has a couple up his sleeve for audiences to immerse themselves into when they debut in theaters in the near future.

Napoleon conquers theaters on November 22. Check out the official image from the upcoming film below: