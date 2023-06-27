Ridley Scott has a new historical epic on the way with the release of Napoleon this year, and it looks like audiences are in for a lengthy conquest on the big screen. According to a recent report from ComingSoon.Net, the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starring epic will clock in at 157 minutes and 43 seconds.

The life of Napoleon has a lot of material to work from, so it only makes sense for a film adaptation to reflect his rise to power across Europe with a lengthy runtime. Of course, a film of this scale should be expected from the likes of Scott, who is best known for effectively bringing to life large-scale battle sequences in his films. Additional details on the project remain under wraps, but according to previous reports, the movie will focus on Napoleon’s rise to power and his volatile relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film was initially slated to be released on Apple TV+ before landing a theatrical release date, with Sony Pictures distributing the Apple Studios-produced movie on the big screen. Fittingly so with a film of this size, but Napoleon won’t be the only movie from Apple to receive a traditional theatrical release model as the studio previously announced that they will be releasing future films in theaters, beginning with Killers of the Flower Moon this October. Nothing quite beats seeing a historical epic on the big screen, and with Napoleon set to debut in theaters this holiday season, audiences won’t have to wait too long before seeing Phoenix’s take on the French Emperor.

Following Napoleon’s Conquest, Ridley Scott Returns to Ancient Rome

Scott is best known for helming crowd-pleasing epics, such as Kingdom of Heaven and Gladiator. While historical movies appear to be losing popularity on the big screen, reflected by the box office performance of The Last Duel, also directed by Scott, the director continues to commit to the genre. As audiences gear up for excitement for the director’s take on the Napoleonic Wars, Scott will soon be returning to the world of Ancient Rome as he is set to direct the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, which is currently filming. Details remain under wraps for the upcoming movie, but the film is expected to focus on a grown-up Lucius, this time played by Paul Mescal, with returning cast members that include Connie Nielsen and Djimon Hounsou. The movie won't debut until Thanksgiving of next year. Until then, audiences can embark on an epic take on the life of Napoleon, when his film hits theaters later this year.

Napoleon conquers the big screen on November 22. Check out Collider’s interview with Kirby, who stars in the upcoming movie, below.