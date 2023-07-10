In his first offering since 2021's The Last Duel and House of Gucci, Ridley Scott returns with the Joaquin Phoenix starring Napoleon, a historical epic that sees the pair reunite for their first film together in over two decades. Phoenix appears as the titular French conqueror, in a collaboration between Scott and Apple Studios. The film is set to hit theaters this November, with a new poster now being released alongside the film's first trailer.

An exploration of the life of the famed French emperor, the film's synopsis promises a spectacle-filled action epic detailing the checkered rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte. Utilizing Scott's flair for large-scale filmmaking as its backdrop, the project captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power and glory through what the film's official synopsis calls "the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed." Originally titled Kitbag, the film's name was changed to Napoleon in January last year, and is reported to have a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes and an R rating for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content, and brief language. The film won't be the only upcoming project to center on the life of the historical figure, as fellow filmmaking titan Steven Spielberg is also developing a limited series for HBO about Napoleon.

Joining Phoenix in the cast of Napoleon is The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, who stars as his wife Empress Joséphine. Kirby replaces Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), who was initially slated to appear but left due to scheduling issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kirby, who is hitting theaters in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, called the upcoming project "epic and extraordinary." Also starring in the film are Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnir, Matthew Needham, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, and Youssef Kerkour. Rounding out the cast is Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, Mark Bonnar, Rupert Everett, and Ian McNeice. Joining Scott behind the camera is David Scarpa, who wrote the screenplay, having previously worked alongside the director writing All the Money in the World. Dariusz Wolski is credited as the film's cinematographer, while Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo serve as its editors.

Where Can You Watch Napoleon?

Napoleon will hit theaters on Thanksgiving weekend later this year, with a release date of November 22, competing against Disney's animated feature Wish. Like fellow major Apple Studios' release, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the film will follow its theatrical run with a release on Apple's streaming platform AppleTV+, though no date has been announced as yet.

Check out the poster for Napoleon, as well as its newly released trailer, below: