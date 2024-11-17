At this point, it's pretty safe to say that world-famous director Ridley Scott and Joker: Folie à Deux star Joaquin Phoenix enjoy working together. Even though the duo first partnered up in Gladiator and only did another movie in 2023, the fact that Scott trusted Phoenix to embody such a monumental historical figure in the epic Napoleon speaks volumes about the level of confidence that the filmmaker has in the actor's work. A couple of months ago, though, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Phoenix almost jumped ship fairly late into production, and was only convinced to stay in Napoleon when Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) was brought in to work on the script.

The story had only been a rumor, but earlier this month, Scott talked to The New York Times while promoting Gladiator II and revealed that, indeed, Anderson was brought in to do rewrites. The filmmaker has been nominated for an Oscar eleven times and five of those nominations were for screenplays he penned. Scott commented that his contributions to Napoleon were welcomed with open arms and led to him, Phoenix, and Anderson bonding:

"Tommy was doing 'Licorice Pizza,' advising me how to do 'Napoleon.' It turned into a lot of fun, actually. Three of us in this room screaming with laughter."

Anderson's help seems to have made a difference — but audiences didn't immediately feel it. When Napoleon premiered in late 2023, its reception was lukewarm and Phoenix didn't get any nods during the Awards season earlier this year. However, a new director's cut of the epic became available on Apple TV+, and not only did the new version change the perspective of the entire movie, but also it helped take the title to the top-ten most watched chart of the streamer.

Image via Columbia Pictures

As the name suggests, Napoleon chronicles the life of French military officer Napoleon Bonaparte, who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. Aside from Anderson, the screenplay was also written by David Scarpa (All The Money in the World). The cast features Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Rupert Everett (The Serpent Queen), Tahar Rahim (Madame Web), Mark Bonnar (World on Fire), Paul Rhys (Saltburn) and Ben Miles (Andor).

About the director's cut of Napoleon, Collider's Jeff Ewing wrote that the new version can "easily cement the film as one of Ridley Scott's best." Ewing also wrote that the changes modify the "context, emphasis, and tone" of several moments, as well as improve Phoenix's overall performance. Another point of note is that viewers don't seem fazed by any of the two versions' hefty runtime now that it's available to watch at home. The theatrical version of the drama is 2 hours and 37 minutes long, while the director's cut clocks at 3 hours and 24 minutes.

