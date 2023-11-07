We’re a fortnight away from Ridley Scott’s historical epic Napoleon. The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular monarch and Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, revisits historical events and gives an insight into Napoleon and Josephine's relationship. It explores the effect the lovers had on each other and how it influenced the monarch’s decisions that shaped history. In a new featurette Scott and Phoenix spoke about the “complicated” love the two shared.

Phoenix divulges at the start of the conversation that Scott wanted to understand the “dynamic between Josephine and Napoleon” which the actor still “doesn’t understand.” Josephine and Napoleon's volatile relationship make the emotional crux of the upcoming feature. “With his name, it’s also associated with this woman Josephine. So that’s where it began,” Scott elaborates on his vision.

The film will cover all the good and bad of this relationship, both Napoleon and Josephine are outsiders in their system when they meet they have things in common that connect them. Phoenix explains, “That relationship, everything that they probably didn’t understand as well – what their attraction was, what their relationship was based on – that mystery I always find interesting.” Phoenix and Kirby's interpretation of the characters will display their romantic arc from their first meeting to eventual divorce, while hopefully avoiding the cliché of the period drama.

Who Stars Alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby in 'Napoleon?'

Napoleon looks very promising and with the great streak of biopics coming out this year, the movie has all the right ingredients to excite the audience. Napoleon’s cast is full of power packed performers who’ll bring other iconic figures to life, the ensemble includes Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, and Paul Rhys as Talleyrand. Further rounding off the cast are Catherine Walker, Gavin Spokes, John Hollingworth, Mark Bonnar, Sam Crane, and many more.

Napoleon is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on a soon-to-be-announced date. You can learn more about the film here and check out the new featurette below: