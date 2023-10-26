Director Ridley Scott is bringing another historical epic to the big screen with the release of Napoleon, which is slated to debut next month. With the movie only a few weeks away from conquering theaters, the film’s official Twitter account has revealed a new featurette showcasing a deeper insight into the historical figure’s influence on the movie.

“Napoleon is the master of tactics. The British were really scared of him. They called him the God of War,” said Lorris Chevalier, historical advisor on the film. The featurette also gives viewers a closer look at Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the historical Emperor of the French, showcasing both anger and determination, channeling his inner Commodus from Gladiator. Additionally, the new footage also shows off the incredibly detailed costumes and sets that bring the time period to life in immersive, full-scale battle scenes.

Napoleon centers on the titular historical figure's rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. With a talented cast set during one of the most influential periods in history, alongside a veteran filmmaker at the helm, Napoleon is undoubtedly looking to be the ultimate movie-going experience of the holiday season. But following its theatrical run in theaters, fans can look forward to a four-hour-long director’s cut, which will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

Director Ridley Scott Has Another Historical Epic on the Way After ‘Napoleon’

Scott is best known for his epic historical period films, and Napoleon is shaping up to be another worthy entry into the director’s filmography. The 85-year-old filmmaker still has more up his sleeve as he is set to return to the world of Ancient Rome with a long-awaited followup to Gladiator, which is slated to be released on November 22, 2024. However, there is no guarantee that the film will manage to secure its release date as production has been halted for several months following the ongoing strike from SAG-AFTRA, which will continue until studios begin paying actors fair wages. Until then, fans can embark on an epic journey into the Napoleonic Wars when Napoleon marches into theaters this Thanksgiving.

Napoleon conquers theaters worldwide on November 22. Check out the brand-new featurette from the film below.