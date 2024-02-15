The Big Picture Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on March 1.

The film depicts Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power, his famous battles, and his relationship with his wife Josephine.

The director's cut of Napoleon is over four hours long and provides a more complete version of Ridley Scott's vision.

Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott marched back into theaters last year with his historical epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix as the notorious French emperor and military leader. The long-in-the-works film was no Waterloo for the legendary helmer, earning strong reviews, three Academy Award nominations, and a cool $219.9 million USD at the global box office. Now, ahead of the Oscars, it's time for Scott's latest to sail home on Apple TV+. Starting on Friday, March 1, viewers from around the world will be able to stream the film and experience the grand scale of Napoleon Bonaparte's life and conquest without having to leave the house.

Directed by Scott from a script penned by BAFTA nominee David Scarpa, Napoleon starts from the beginning of the French historical figure's story and follows his expedient rise through the military with decisive victories that made him a national hero and, eventually, the emperor of France. It features sweeping depictions of some of his most famous battles throughout his life, showcasing his perspective as a leader, his ruthless ambition, and his brilliance as a tactician. Much of the story is also presented through the lens of his whirlwind relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby) - a relationship that would shape history.

Napoleon was one of Apple's most prominent original films to release in theaters last year alongside Martin Scorsese's lauded Best Picture nominee Killers of the Flower Moon. A co-production between Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions, it boasts a powerful cast that reunites Scott and Phoenix nearly 24 years after the award-winner starred in the director's 2000 epic Gladiator. Joining Phoenix and Kirby are Tahir Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sangier, Catherine Walker, Youssef Kerkour, and Matthew Needham among others.

Scott Still Has More of 'Napoleon' to Share

Creating a film of such a scale was a massive undertaking that Scott compared both to climbing a mountain and constructing a "ridiculously challenging LEGO kit" due to the coordination needed within his team. The result is a film that, despite noticeable lapses in historical accuracy, earned praise for its performances, detailed sets, and period-accurate costumes. With Napoleon now heading to Apple TV+, Scott will get to share more of the film that failed to make it to theaters. His director's cut clocks in at over four hours long - easily eclipsing the trimmed-down 2-hour 38-minute runtime - and further explores the life of Kirby's Joséphine leading up to her marriage to Napoleon. It's also set to arrive on the streamer for fans who want a more complete version of Scott's vision.

Napoleonstreams exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 1. The film is also available on PVOD and digital right now. Check out an extended look at the film below.

