Napoleon is marching to theaters next month, and audiences can soon experience director Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic on the big screen. With the film’s debut just a few weeks away, a brand-new teaser has been revealed via the official Sony Pictures Twitter account, unleashing jaw-dropping battle scenes. The footage showcases Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the historical Emperor of the French as he leads a cavalry charge toward his enemies, with the film’s epic sense of scale effectively conveyed with thousands of soldiers in the midst of the brutal battle. The footage is only a small tease of what’s to come, but given the movie’s official R-rating, audiences are likely in for an unapologetically bloody war film.

With the film serving as a biopic on the titular character’s historical counterpart, it should come as no surprise that Napoleon would feature an onslaught of larger-than-life battle scenes, especially with Scott at the helm. However, the film won’t just be an action-packed spectacle as its story will also center on the Emperor’s rise to power alongside his relationship with Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby), offering a deeper insight into the psychology of a conqueror.

While the upcoming movie is already set to have an epic runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, in traditional fashion from Scott, a director’s cut is already underway. Additional details on what to expect from the new cut of the movie remain under wraps, but it will reportedly be over four hours long and will feature a deeper insight into Joséphine’s early years.

When Will Ridley Scott's Epic Four-Hour Director’s Cut For 'Napoleon' Be Released?

There is no word yet on when to expect the director’s cut of Napoleon, but it will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ after the movie finishes its entire theatrical run. With nearly an hour-and-a-half of footage removed from the theatrical cut of the film, it will be interesting to see how well it holds up while maintaining the integrity of its story. Only time will tell when the film conquers the big screen this Thanksgiving.

Napoleon marches into theaters globally on November 22. Check out the new teaser for the upcoming historical epic below.