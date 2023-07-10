Sony and Apple have released the first trailer for Napoleon, the long-awaited passion project from legendary director Ridley Scott which reunites him with Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix takes on the role of French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte, and it promises to be an absolute epic - as one would expect from a director of Scott's caliber. The movie was due to be released exclusively on the streamer before switching to theatrical.

The film's trailer shows Phoenix's Napoleon through the years, riding through the ranks and the scale of the battle scenes on display are nothing short of awe-inspiring. Napoleon states he is destined for greatness, but that those in power see him as a weapon, so he decides to take matters into his own hands and take the throne of France for himself.

Originally planned for release on Apple TV+, the film later secured a theatrical premiere, courtesy of Sony Pictures. Apple Studios, responsible for producing the movie, will collaborate with Sony Pictures to bring it to the big screen. It's fitting for a film of this magnitude. However, Napoleon is not the only Apple production to follow the traditional theatrical release model. Apple Studios has already announced its intention to release future films in cinemas, starting with Killers of the Flower Moon this October. There's nothing quite like experiencing a historical epic on the grand scale of a cinema screen. With Napoleon scheduled to debut during the holiday season, audiences won't have to wait long to witness Phoenix's portrayal of the French Emperor.

Image via Sony

Who Else Appears in Napoleon?

Academy Award Nominee Vanessa Kirby is playing the role of Empress Joséphine, the wife of Napoleon. Other actors involved with the project include Rupert Everett and Ian McNeice who have currently been cast in undisclosed roles. Speaking with Collider at the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One last month, Kirby told us of her joy and pleasure at working alongside Scott and Phoenix, saying, "It's epic. Joaquin is extraordinary. It's Ridley's finest historical biopic, really. It's got incredible battles and an amazing character study, like Joaquin does. It was a pleasure. It was a pleasure to do it. I loved it."

Napoleon opens in theaters on November 22. Check out the first trailer for the film down below:

The film's official synopsis is as follows: