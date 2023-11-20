The Big Picture Joaquin Phoenix shines as Napoleon Bonaparte in the epic biopic, showcasing his rise to power and dramatic relationship with Empress Josephine.

The final trailer promises jaw-dropping battle scenes and a sense of scale that necessitates watching the film on the biggest screen possible.

While the story of Napoleon is well-known, this film offers a fresh perspective by exploring his love life, providing a unique angle often overlooked in previous portrayals.

The release of director Ridley Scott’s epic Napoleon is just around the corner. As the long-awaited historical biopic makes its way toward the big screen, a final brand-new trailer has been revealed by the official Sony Pictures YouTube page, showcasing an onslaught of jaw-dropping battle scenes.

The trailer features Joaquin Phoenix as the titular historical figure, who can be seen rising to power to become Emperor of the French, leading military campaigns to conquer all of Europe. With new footage featuring more action scenes, such as the infamous Battle of Waterloo, the final trailer serves as an epic statement to the film’s sense of scale, promising a movie that must be seen on the biggest screen possible for the fullest experience. Scott is best known for bringing a tangible feel to his films, and with the footage showcased by Napoleon so far, it looks like audiences are in for an immersive and thrilling cinematic experience when the film conquers the big screen later this week.

Based on the thrilling story of the real-life Napoleon Bonaparte, the film centers on the historical figure’s rise to power in post-revolutionary France through the lens of his addictive and volatile relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. While the life of Napoleon is an often-repeated story on film, showcasing it through the perspective of his love life could bring an interesting angle that is just as often overlooked on screen.

An Epic Director’s Cut of ‘Napoleon’ Will Arrive on Apple TV+

Napoleon has, so far, received generally positive reviews from critics, earning a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise directed at the film’s acting and epic battle sequences, despite some criticism for its pacing. However, that is one area of the film that may end up being improved upon with the release of the inevitable director’s cut, which will reportedly be over 4 hours long. The cut will, according to previous reports, feature more insight into Joséphine’s early life.

Should the director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven, another film by Scott, prove anything, it’s that one should never doubt the capability of the filmmaker when given free rein on a project of this size. Additional details on when to expect the upcoming cut of the movie remain under wraps, but it will likely debut after the film finishes its theatrical run on Apple TV+. Until then, audiences can experience the epic scope of the film when it debuts exclusively in theaters this Thanksgiving.

Napoleon marches toward the big screen on November 22. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming epic below.

Napoleon An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier Rating R Main Genre Biopic

