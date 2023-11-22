The Big Picture Director Ridley Scott's Napoleon has outperformed Disney's Wish in Thanksgiving box office previews, grossing $3 million compared to Wish's $2.3 million.

However, projections indicate that Wish is expected to perform better overall, with estimated earnings of $35 million across the weekend and $45 to $50 million across the five-day Thanksgiving period.

Despite its early success, Napoleon may face difficulties becoming profitable due to its estimated production budget of $200 million, while Wish follows Disney's tradition of releasing an animated film during the Thanksgiving period.

Director Ridley Scott's Napoleon, starring Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the famed French ruler, has won its first battle at the box office. In Tuesday's Thanksgiving box office previews, Napoleon bettered Disney's Wish, grossing $3 million to the animated movie's $2.3 million, as per Variety. However, projections show the tables could be turned come the end of the five-day Thanksgiving period.

'Wish' is Set to Outperform 'Napoleon' at Thanksgiving Box Office

Whereas Napoleon may have got the better of Wish in previews, it doesn't look to repeat that success at the box office going forward. Apple's second big-screen release this fall season after Martin Scoresese's Killers of the Flower Moon is projected to make in the region of $16 million over the weekend, with that figure inflating to $22 million when taking into account the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, setting it on a difficult path to become profitable due to an estimated production budget of $200 million. Wish is also a $200 million movie and continues Disney's tradition of releasing an animated product in the Thanksgiving period.

Last year, Disney's offering Strange World was a certified flop, earning just $18 million across the five-day holiday. Wish is set to fare better than its predecessor, projected to $35 million across the weekend and anywhere between $45 to $50 million across the five-day Thanksgiving period. However, the film is currently suffering from middling reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 49%, suggesting this could be another difficult chapter in Disney's struggles at the box office with animated products.

What Are 'Napoleon' and 'Wish' About?

These two releases set to do battle across the weekend couldn't be more polarizing in their offerings. Scott's Napoleon, starring Phoenix opposite Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, charts the story of the iconic French ruler from battle to battle and his rise up military ranks to become Emperor. Collider's Ross Bonaime calls it one of Scott's "most grandiose projects to date." Wish meanwhile, hails from the creators of modern Disney classics - directors Chris Buck (Frozen and Pocahontas) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Zootopia and Moana). The film follows a 17-year-old named Asha (Ariana DeBose) who wishes on a star which comes down from the sky to join her and help liberate the people of the kingdom of Rosas from the villainous King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine). Collider's Bonaime calls Wish "a shell" of Disney's "best films."

Both now in Theatres, Napoleon and Wish will be available to stream in the near future, with the former on Apple TV and the latter on Disney+.

Napoleon Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Ridley Scott Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier Rating R Main Genre Biopic Genres Biopic, Drama